These Stocks Pay 10% or Higher Yields -- Should You Buy or Stay Away?

Mortgage real estate investment trusts like Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) can certainly be tempting with their double-digit yields. However, there are some big risks to investing in these stocks that you need to know about before you dive in.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sep. 14, 2023. The video was published on Sep. 15, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 11, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.