These Stocks Are Skyrocketing and Are Still Solid Long-Term Buys

Key Points Nvidia stock is surging following news that it can resume chip sales to China.

Microsoft can benefit tremendously from artificial intelligence (AI) integration across its products.

Great businesses pursuing massive growth opportunities will see their share prices continuously hit new highs over the long term. This is why investors shouldn't be afraid to buy quality growth stocks at a new high. What matters is understanding the momentum in the business itself, and how long that growth can last.

Some analysts have questioned whether the best days of the "Magnificent Seven" are over, yet Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) continue to hit new highs following strong earnings results this year. Here's why these high-flying tech stocks are still solid buys for at least the next five years.

1. Nvidia

Shares of Nvidia are sitting close to new highs after the company just received welcome news. Following a meeting between CEO Jensen Huang and President Donald Trump, the U.S. government will allow Nvidia to resume sales of its H20 chip in China, unlocking billions in quarterly revenue.

That said, Nvidia would have been just fine without revenue from China. Even including the China restrictions, analysts were expecting Nvidia to report $200 billion in revenue this year, for an increase of 53% over fiscal 2025 (ending in January). But resuming sales of the H20 should cause analysts to raise their near-term revenue and earnings estimates, likely sending the stock higher.

The H20 is basically a watered-down version of the company's more capable H200 data center chip. Sales to China totaled $17 billion last year, or 13% of Nvidia's revenue. The H20 generated $4.6 billion in revenue in fiscal Q1 before it had to cancel shipments due to new licensing requirements for sales to China. The $2.5 billion of revenue that Nvidia left on the table in fiscal Q1 will likely be realized in fiscal Q3, adding more upside to analysts' current $45 billion revenue estimate for fiscal Q2.

Nvidia's China business could grow significantly as a percentage of its total revenue over the next year. During the lastearnings callwith analysts, Nvidia CFO Colette Kress said the company had planned for $8 billion of H20 orders in fiscal Q2 before the restrictions took effect.

This just adds more fuel to the fire for Nvidia's near-term momentum. Strong demand for its Blackwell chip should benefit Nvidia's margins and earnings in the second half of the year. Current analyst estimates call for quarterly adjusted non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) earnings growth to accelerate to 47% year over year in fiscal Q2, before growing 44% in fiscal Q3, and 50% in fiscal Q4. However, these estimates likely exclude additional H20 sales, since this news just broke in the last week.

While there is a lot of noise around competition with custom chipmakers, Nvidia can grow at high rates for several years. The investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is a gigantic opportunity, large enough for multiple suppliers to do well. Nvidia is already preparing to launch the next-generation Vera Rubin chip next year, which should keep its momentum going.

Looking out to fiscal 2030, analysts expect Nvidia's revenue to grow at an annualized rate of 21%, reaching $342 billion. Earnings are expected to grow slightly faster, at 23%. This lines up with Huang's expectation that Nvidia will capture a large portion of the $1 trillion in annual data center spending projected in the next four years.

The stock could climb at similar rates as earnings, which makes Nvidia an excellent growth stock to buy and hold for the long term, even at its current price around $170 a share.

2. Microsoft

Microsoft reported better-than-expected demand for AI services in its enterprise cloud business last quarter. As a leader in productivity software, Microsoft can benefit tremendously over the long term from AI integration across its products. It's for these reasons that the stock has skyrocketed to new highs since its fiscal Q3 earnings report in late April.

Microsoft Azure is the second-leading enterprise cloud provider that continues to gain share of a growing $348 billion market, according to Synergy Research. Azure revenue grew 33% year over year last quarter, but what got investors' attention was that 16 percentage points of Azure's growth was driven by AI services.

It seems every industry is embracing this revolutionary technology and doubling down on it. Microsoft sent a strong signal that the ramp in AI investment is just getting started. CEO Satya Nadella noted that the company is expanding its data center capacity, opening 10 new data centers across 10 countries.

The company's AI-powered assistant, Microsoft Copilot, has attracted hundreds of thousands of corporate customers, up three times year over year in the last quarter. It is winning bigger deals for Copilot in the enterprise market, and existing customers are returning to buy more seats for their employees.

Microsoft is even prepared for the next major advancement in cloud services with its range of software and development tools for quantum computing. The Azure Quantum platform has multiple leaders providing simulators and other tools for customers, including IonQ and Rigetti.

Microsoft's AI investments and leadership in software put it in a great position, which is reflected in analysts' growth estimates. Current estimates call for Microsoft to report $279 billion for fiscal 2025 ending in June, and that is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 13% over the next four years. Earnings should grow marginally faster, at a 15% annualized rate. This is enough growth to double the stock by 2029.

