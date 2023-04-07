These States Are Struggling The Most (And Least) With Credit Card Debt

Americans are struggling with credit card debt at record levels. Consumers in the U.S. carry a combined total of $986 billion dollars in credit card debt as of Q4 2022. That figure represents a $131 million increase since Q4 of 2021 and exceeds the pre-pandemic high of $927 billion.

As inflation erodes the value of everyone’s money, increasing numbers of consumers are relying on credit to make ends meet and cover the cost of everyday purchases. However, residents in some states have a greater reliance on credit than others and are more likely to accrue debt that they can’t afford to pay off each month.

To determine which states are struggling with credit card debt the most, Forbes Advisor analyzed credit card debt and delinquency data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Our ranking considers factors such as credit card debt as a percentage of income, average credit card debt, delinquency rates and year-over-year changes in these categories.

Key Takeaways

The District of Columbia tops the list as the place where residents are struggling to manage their credit card debt. The district saw a 15% increase in credit card debt from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022 and delinquency rates rose 9% during the same time period.

Along with the district, Nevada, Texas, Florida and Georgia round out the top five states that struggle the most with credit card debt.

The five states that struggle the least with credit card debt are Nebraska, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Utah and South Dakota.

Five of the 10 most populous states in the U.S. rank among the top 10 states that are struggling the most with credit card debt—Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York and North Carolina.

Between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, average credit card debt rose in all 50 states and the district, but credit card delinquency rates (the percentage of balances that are 90 days past-due or worse) declined in all but two places: D.C. and West Virginia.

Nationwide, credit card debt rose by 13.73% and delinquency rate fell by 8.39%.

Top 5 States Where Residents Are Struggling the Most With Credit Card Debt

1. The District of Columbia

District of Columbia’s Score: 100 out of 100

As of Q4 2022, the average credit card debt in the district is $4,660—the highest nationwide. The District of Columbia has the second highest household income in the country. Nonetheless, the district still ranks 14th highest for credit card debt as percentage of income (5.14%).

When you examine the year-over-year change from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022, the nation’s capital ranked seventh highest with a 15% increase in credit card debt. During the same time period (Q4 2021 to Q4 2022), the credit card delinquency rate in the district rose by almost 9%—the highest increase nationwide and one of only two locations in the country to have an increase in this area.

2. Nevada

Nevada’s Score: 98.0 out of 100

At 6%, Nevada has the second-highest credit card debt as a percentage of income. The Silver State also had the eighth-highest increase in credit card debt nationwide of 15.22% between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 ($3,050 to $3,860).

Although Nevada has the highest delinquency rate at 10.52%, there is sign of improvement among the state’s credit card holders as well. Delinquency rates dropped 12.33% between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

3. Texas

Texas’s Score: 95.7 out of 100

The state of Texas has the fourth highest credit card delinquency rate in the country at 8.67% as of Q4 2022. At 5.24%, the Lone Star State also has the seventh highest credit card debt as a percentage of income.

Texas saw the 11th-highest change in credit card debt nationwide between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. During that time frame, average credit card debt in the state rose by 14.42% from $3,190 to $3,650.

4. Florida

Florida’s Score: 95.1 out of 100

Florida is the state with the highest credit card debt relative to income at 6.60%. The state’s average credit card debt is $3,940 and ranks ninth highest in the country.

The Sunshine State also has the third credit card highest delinquency rate at 9.37%. On a positive note, Florida has experienced considerable improvement in its delinquency rate—dropping by 12.10% between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

5. Georgia

Georgia’s Score: 90.7 out of 100

Georgia ranks as the state with the third-highest credit debt relative to household income at 5.90%. At the same time, the Peach State also has the seventh-highest credit card delinquency rate at 8.42%.

While Georgia’s residents did see a drop in credit card delinquency rates between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, those rates didn’t fall as quickly as they did on a national level. Credit card debt fell by 8.39% nationwide during that time period. However, credit card debt decreased by just 5.5% in Georgia.

Bottom 5 States Where Residents Are Struggling the Least With Credit Card Debt

1. Nebraska

Nebraska’s Score: 0 out of 100

At 3.90%, Nebraska has the third-lowest credit card debt as a percentage of income in the country. Residents of the Cornhusker State have a median household income of $78,109 compared to an average credit card debt amount of $3,050.

The state also has the fifth-lowest change in credit card debt between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 at 11.72%. And Nebraska saw a sizable drop of 9.38% in credit card delinquency rates during the same period—the 15th largest drop in delinquency rates in the country.

2. Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Score: 2.0 out of 100

Wisconsin had the lowest credit card delinquency rate of 4.94% in Q4 2022. The state’s average credit card debt during that same period was $2,820—the eighth-lowest figure nationwide.

The Badger State is one of 17 states where the average credit card debt falls below $3,000. And credit card debt as a percentage of income in the state of Wisconsin is a low 4.03%—the ninth lowest ranking out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

3. New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s Score: 6.2 out of 100

The state of New Hampshire comes in seventh in the country for both its credit card delinquency rate (5.74%) and its change in delinquency rate from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022 (-12.50%). The Granite State also ranks 10th lowest for credit card debt as a percentage of income at 4.10%.

New Hampshire residents experienced the 11th-lowest change in credit card debt levels between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. Average credit card debt only increased from $3,240 to $3,640 in the state during that period.

4. Utah

Utah’s Score: 16.0 out of 100

Utah ties (with Ohio) for the state with the lowest credit card debt as a percentage of income at 3.81%. The state also has the second lowest credit card delinquency rate for Q4 2022 at 4.95%.

One area in which Utah did not perform well, however, was the change in credit card debt from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022. The state ranked second highest in that metric at 16.38%. Average credit card debt in Utah rose from $2,870 to $3,340.

5. South Dakota

South Dakota’s Score: 16.1 out of 100

The state of South Dakota ranks eighth lowest for credit card debt as a percentage of income at 4.01%. The Mount Rushmore State is the ninth lowest for its change in credit card debt level between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022 at 12.12%. Average credit card debt in the state increased from $2,640 to $2,960 during that time period.

South Dakota also saw improvement in its credit card delinquency rate. Yet the rate didn’t decrease as quickly in the state as it did in the rest of the country. In South Dakota, the delinquency rate dropped by 5.12% from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022 compared to a national decrease of 8.39%.

Best Tools To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Credit card debt is a normal part of life for many Americans in 2022. Nonetheless, the best way to manage a credit card account is to pay off your full balance every month. On-time payments are also essential to protect your credit score and to avoid late payment penalties.

When you pay off your credit card balance each month you can enjoy the many benefits your account has to offer without spending your hard-earned money on interest charges. A well-managed credit card might help you build credit, earn rewards and much more. Keeping your credit card balance low may also help your credit score as credit card utilization rate makes up 30% of your FICO credit score.

If you have credit card debt, it’s important to come up with a plan. Even if you’ve overspent on your credit cards in the past, it’s possible to pay down your debt so you can improve your credit and your finances in the future.

Below are three tools that might help if you’re looking for ways to reduce your credit card debt.

Debt Payoff Strategy: Research credit card payoff strategies to find the best fit for your situation. For example, you might choose to eliminate your smallest credit card balances first (the debt snowball strategy) or focus on paying off your credit cards with the highest interest rates first (the debt avalanche strategy) depending on your goals.

Research credit card payoff strategies to find the best fit for your situation. For example, you might choose to eliminate your smallest credit card balances first (the debt snowball strategy) or focus on paying off your credit cards with the highest interest rates first (the debt avalanche strategy) depending on your goals. Balance Transfer Card: Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a 0% introductory APR offer has the potential to save you money while you’re working to pay down your credit card debt. If you can avoid future overspending, a 0% APR offer can make sure your payments go toward chipping away your principal balance rather than high-cost interest charges, at least for a limited time. Just be sure to do the math and confirm that a balance transfer makes sense after you factor in the cost of the balance transfer fee.

Applying for a balance transfer credit card with a 0% introductory APR offer has the potential to save you money while you’re working to pay down your credit card debt. If you can avoid future overspending, a 0% APR offer can make sure your payments go toward chipping away your principal balance rather than high-cost interest charges, at least for a limited time. Just be sure to do the math and confirm that a balance transfer makes sense after you factor in the cost of the balance transfer fee. Debt Consolidation Loan: Another option for consolidating credit card debt is to use a personal loan. If you can qualify for a debt consolidation loan with a lower interest rate than you’re paying on your current credit cards, you could save money, get out of debt faster and improve your credit along the way.

It’s important to research the pros and cons of balance transfer credit cards or any other debt consolidation option before you move forward. And if you do decide to apply for a new credit card or personal loan to consolidate your credit card debt, compare offers from multiple lenders or credit card companies to make sure you find the best deal available.

Methodology

To determine which states are struggling the most (and least) with credit card debt, Forbes Advisor analyzed data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia on the following five metrics:

Credit card debt as a percentage of income (30% of total score) : Data on average credit card debt comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022. Data on income comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for 2021.

(30% of total score) Data on average credit card debt comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022. Data on income comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis for 2021. Change in average credit card debt (20% of total score) : We looked at a one-year change in average credit card debt. Data is from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

(20% of total score) We looked at a one-year change in average credit card debt. Data is from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022. Average credit card debt (10% of total score) : Data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022.

(10% of total score) Data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022. Credit card delinquency rate (25% of total score) : This is a percentage of credit card balances that are late by 90 days or more. Data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022.

(25% of total score) This is a percentage of credit card balances that are late by 90 days or more. Data comes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2022. Change in credit card delinquency rate (15% of total score): We looked at a one-year change in credit card delinquency rate. Data is from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for Q4 2021 and Q4 2022.

Based on these five metrics and the weighting outlined above, we determined a score for all 50 states and the district.

