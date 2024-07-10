These States and Cities Just Increased Their Minimum Wage

More than a dozen cities, two states and Washington, D.C., raised their minimum wages on July 1, the halfway point of the calendar year. The increases mean tens of millions of residents are now covered by stronger minimum wage laws.

Minimum wage laws are meant to improve living standards for low-income workers. Increases like these are always controversial, as employers typically argue that higher wage requirements make it harder to run a business.

The federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour hasn’t gone up since July 24, 2009, which was nearly 15 years ago. But many U.S. cities, states and counties have their own minimum wage laws that supersede the national requirement. (For example, 22 states raised the minimum wage back in January.)

In some cases, the minimum wage went up last week due to increases in the cost of living. Many of these policies are tied to the fiscal year, which starts in most states on July 1. For example, San Francisco’s minimum wage increased from $18.07 to $18.67 per hour thanks to an automatic inflation adjustment.

In other jurisdictions, lawmakers passed legislation to increase wages. Nevada’s minimum wage increased 75 cents under a 2019 law that outlined increases over a five-year period. With the final hike now in effect, Nevada lawmakers will have to decide whether they’ll enact additional minimum wage increases in future years.

State minimum wage increases 2024

Most states have a minimum wage law that sets a standard above the federal minimum. Here’s where the minimum wage went up on July 1.

Nevada : increased from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12 per hour

: increased from $10.25 or $11.25 (depending on health benefits) to $12 per hour Oregon : increased from $13.20 to $13.70 per hour ($14.70 or $15.95 per hour in certain areas)

: increased from $13.20 to $13.70 per hour ($14.70 or $15.95 per hour in certain areas) Washington, D.C.: increased from $17 to $17.50 per hour

15 cities hiking the minimum wage

Here are 15 cities and two counties that increased their minimum wage on July 1, according to a roundup by human resources firm ADP:

Alameda City, California : $17 per hour

: $17 per hour Berkeley, California : $18.67 per hour

: $18.67 per hour Chicago: $16.20 per hour

$16.20 per hour Emeryville, California : $19.36 per hour

: $19.36 per hour Fremont, California : $17.30 per hour

: $17.30 per hour Los Angeles : $17.28 per hour

: $17.28 per hour Los Angeles County : $17.27 per hour

: $17.27 per hour Malibu, California : $17.27 per hour

: $17.27 per hour Minneapolis: $15.57 per hour (for small employers)

$15.57 per hour (for small employers) Montgomery County, Maryland : $15.50 or $17.15 per hour

: $15.50 or $17.15 per hour Milpitas, California : $17.70 per hour

: $17.70 per hour Pasadena, California : $17.50 per hour

: $17.50 per hour Renton, Washingto n: $18.29 or $20.29 per hour (depending on employer size)

n: $18.29 or $20.29 per hour (depending on employer size) San Francisco : $18.67 per hour

: $18.67 per hour Santa Monica, California : $17.27 per hour

: $17.27 per hour St. Paul, Minnesota : $12.25, $14 or $15.57 per hour (depending on employer size)

: $12.25, $14 or $15.57 per hour (depending on employer size) Tukwila, Washington: $19.29 per hour (for mid-size employers)

