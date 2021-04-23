These Specialty Retail Stocks Are Better Buying Opportunities Compared To TJX

We believe that there are several specialty retail stocks that are currently better valued than TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX). TJX’s current market cap-to-operating income ratio of 92x is much higher than levels of under 20x for Lithia Motors (LAD), Home Depot (HD), 34x for Copart (CPRT), and 53x for Floor and Decor Holdings (FND).

Does this gap in valuation between TJX and its peers make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals of these companies. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and the market cap-to-operating income ratio for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than TJX Stock: Pay Less To Get More From LAD, HD, CPRT, FND has more details – parts of which are summarized below.

1. Revenue Growth

TJX’s revenue grew at an average rate of 7.9% over the last three years, as compared to revenue growth of 9.3% for Lithia Motors, 9.7% for Home Depot, 15% for Copart, and 21% growth for Floor and Decor Holdings. Even if we look at the revenue growth over the last twelve-month period, TJX’s decline of 18% is much worse than 3.6% growth for Lithia Motors, 20% growth for Home Depot, and 5.1% and 19% declines for Copart and Floor and Decor Holdings, respectively.

TJX is an off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions that owns brands such as Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods. The company had a rough 2020 as a major part of the year saw store closures, which led to a significant drop in sales. However, TJX could likely get back on track once the Covid threat abates as it was posting steady annual sales and profit gains before the pandemic. TJX looks positioned for growth based on its store locations that fall in small plazas near to where people live and work instead of struggling mall-based outlets. Going forward, the company plans to open 122 new stores taking its total store tally to 4700.

Lithia Motors is a major player in the car dealership space – selling new, used, import, and luxury vehicles. The company’s revenues grew 4% y-o-y in 2020, due to increased sale of used cars offset by a decline in demand for new vehicles.

Home Depot is the largest home-improvement retailer in the U.S. by annual sales, and it gained from the rise in spending during the pandemic. Consequently, the company’s revenues increased 20% year-over-year (y-o-y) in fiscal 2020. As lockdown restrictions are eased, consumers will be eager to get out of their homes and spend on travel, leisure, and other outdoor entertainment. Certainly, sales will not continue to grow at 2020 levels going forward, but the company will likely continue to benefit from its ongoing One Home Depot strategy and the acquisition of HD Supply going forward.

Copart lets the parts suppliers, insurance companies, and salvage yards buy and sell salvage vehicles through its online platform. The salvage auction market is largely driven in part by an increase in miles driven and the rate of insurance claims that result in an accident. While Copart’s digital business shielded it from the risk of shutdown orders, fewer miles driven led to fewer wrecked cars in 2020. The company’s revenues grew 5% in the last twelve months, and we believe that the supplies of salvaged cars could likely see an uptick in the post-Covid scenario.

Floor and Decor, a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring, suffered due to the pandemic-related shutdowns, but quickly recovered once all of its locations reopened. Its revenues grew 19% y-o-y in 2020. FND is a predominantly brick-and-mortar business as people like to see and feel flooring before making large purchases. Additionally, tile is mainly fragile which makes it unsuitable for shipping. Therefore, the company is expanding its store base by roughly 20% in 2021. Less competition in this market makes it a favorite pick among consumers.

2. Operating Income Growth

The three-year average operating income growth for TJX stands at 5.8%, much lower than 24% for Lithia Motors, 7.6% for Home Depot, 21% for Copart, and 25% for Floor and Decor Holdings. Better revenue growth for the latter four led to higher operating income for these companies. Looking at the last twelve-month period, TJX’s 80% drop in operating income compares with 57%, 15%, 12%, and 35% gains for Lithia Motors, HomeDepot, Copart, and Floor and Decor Holdings, respectively.

The Net of It All

Although TJX’s revenue base is much larger than all its peers except Home Depot, each of these companies has seen higher growth in revenues and operating income than TJX in the last twelve months, as well as the last three years. Yet, they appear to be significantly cheaper than TJX. Despite better profit and revenue growth, these companies have a comparatively lower market cap-to-operating income ratio.

TJX’s persistent underperformance in revenue and operating income growth compared to some of its peers reinforces our conclusion that the stock is expensive compared to its peers, and we think this gap in valuation will eventually narrow over time to favor the group of comparatively less expensive names. As such, we believe that Lithia Motors, Home Depot, Copart, and Floor and Decor are currently better buying opportunities compared to TJX.

While TJX stock may be expensive compared to its peers, 2020 has created many pricing discontinuities which can offer attractive trading opportunities. For example, you’ll be surprised how the stock valuation for TJX vs. Abiomed shows a disconnect with their relative operational growth. You can find many such discontinuous pairs here.

