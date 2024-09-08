These Smart Medicare Moves Could Save You Big Money on Healthcare in Retirement

It's not uncommon to see your overall living costs decrease once you retire. Granted, for some people, this happens as a matter of necessity. If you're not earning the same paycheck and don't have a lot of savings, you may be forced to cut back on spending once your time in the workforce has come to an end.

But if there's one expense than tends to rise in retirement rather than fall, it's healthcare. And there's a reason for that.

As people age, they're commonly more likely to encounter health problems. This doesn't mean that every medical issue that arises in retirement is a serious one. But all told, many seniors end up spending a large chunk of their income on healthcare, to the point where it can be a huge financial burden.

That's why it's so important to be savvy about Medicare. If you take a strategic approach to it, you may find that you're able to save serious money and avoid the financial stress so many retirees inevitably face. Here are a few key Medicare moves that could make a world of a difference for you.

1. Signing up on time

Your initial Medicare enrollment period spans seven months, starting three months before the month of your 65th birthday and ending three months after that month. If you're covered by a qualifying group health plan at that time, you can generally put off your Medicare enrollment without a penalty. A qualifying plan usually has 20 or more employees.

But if you don't have access to a qualifying group health plan during your initial Medicare sign-up window, then it definitely pays to enroll on time. If you're late with your enrollment, you'll risk a 10% surcharge on your Part B premiums for each 12-month period you were eligible to sign up but failed to do so. And you also risk a late enrollment surcharge that's tacked onto the cost of your Part D drug plan once you sign up for one.

2. Choosing the right coverage

Medicare enrollees get to choose between original Medicare -- Parts A and B, plus a Part D drug plan -- or Medicare Advantage. Medicare Advantage plans work more like private insurance. You're generally limited to a network of preferred providers, and you often need preauthorization for tests and procedures. You may have more options for seeing different providers if you stick to original Medicare.

However, Medicare Advantage plans commonly offer supplemental benefits beyond what original Medicare covers. Many Advantage plans pay for dental services, eye exams, and hearing aids, whereas these aren't covered expenses for enrollees in original Medicare.

You'll need to spend some time comparing the cost and benefits of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage to see which option is best for you. But also consider the convenience factor. It may be more of a hassle to see in-network providers if you choose an Advantage plan.

3. Buying supplemental insurance

If you sign up for Medicare Advantage, you won't be able to buy Medigap coverage, or supplemental insurance, in conjunction with that plan. But if you decide to stick with original Medicare, then it pays to purchase a Medigap plan during the six-month period that begins once you enroll in Part B and are 65 or older.

With Medigap, you get coverage that could help defray the cost of hospital deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs you might face as a Medicare enrollee. For example, right now, you're looking at an inpatient deductible of $1,632 per hospital stay, and that only covers your first 60 days. Beyond that, there's a daily coinsurance rate you pay. With Medigap, you get coverage for costs like that, so they don't destroy you financially.

You should also know that while you won't face a late enrollment penalty per se if you sign up for Medigap beyond your initial six-month window, if you wait too long, you risk being denied coverage. You also risk paying more for a Medigap plan, which is why it pays to enroll as soon as you're able to.

It's important to assume that healthcare will eat up a decent chunk of your budget in retirement. But if you make these Medicare moves, you can potentially set yourself up to spend a lot less.

