These Small-Cap Stocks are a Highlight of This Week's Earnings Lineup

This week’s earnings lineup has been highlighted by quite a few small-cap stocks that have strengthening prospects after posting impressive quarterly results on Tuesday.

Many of these companies may have flown under investors' radars and are certainly worthy of consideration with now looking like a good time to buy.

Cellebrite Dl Ltd ( CLBT ): In regard to small-cap stocks, investors are often on the lookout for tech companies with promising futures and Cellebrite's stock may fit the bill with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)) at the moment.

Cellebrite provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors with its software allowing users to collect, view, and manage digital data throughout the entire investigation cycle. Already profitable Cellebrite is one of the more intriguing SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) over the last few years with the company going public in 2021.

To that point, Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus of $0.01 a share with sales of $84.18 million beating estimates by 2%.



Notably, Q3 earnings climbed from $0.01 a share in the prior year quarter with sales jumping 17% from a year ago. Cellebrite’s stock is near 52-week highs at around $8 a share with annual earnings estimates starting to rise in the last week.



Eneti ( NETI ): Transportation stocks can have a long cyclical nature with fluctuations in shipping seasons but when their earnings potential gets overlooked it’s typically a good time to buy. That seems to be the case with Eneti’s stock which currently boasts a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Eneti has a unique service to the shipping industry as a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector. Intriguingly, third-quarter earnings of $0.49 per share crushed estimates of $0.31 a share by 58% on Tuesday with quarterly sales of $53.2 million coming in 9% better than expected.



With Eneti’s stock trading at $10 a share and still 26% from its 52-week highs soaring earnings estimates could lead to more short-term upside as the company regains probability.



Other Small-Cap Stocks to Watch

Among the Zacks Finance sector, AITi Global ( ALTI ) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( MUFG ) are two other small-cap stocks to watch after impressive earnings beats on Tuesday.

AITi Global reported third quarter earnings of $1.18 per share that crushed estimates of $0.05 a share with Mitsubishi Financial Group’s fiscal second quarter EPS of $0.22 per share coming in 37% above estimates of $0.16 a share. Both stocks currently trade around $8 a share and land a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

