These Ridiculously Cheap Stocks Are Obvious Winners

As the pandemic wanes, many investors are abandoning what are actually still amazing companies and what are really powerful stocks. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Pharma & Biotech Show," recorded on March 23, Fool.com contributors Taylor Carmichael and Keith Speights discuss some of their favorite stocks that remain clear winners.

Taylor Carmichael: Some of the great stocks in 2020 and early 2021, like Zoom was an amazing stock, and Teladoc was an amazing stock, and these were obvious winners. Shopify another one. Just anything Internet-related just zoomed higher during the lockdown, during COVID. Teladoc just went way higher. Now I see sort of a punishment a thing, well, the lockdowns are gone, so you got to get out of Zoom, you got to get out of Teladoc, you got to get out of Shopify, some people I feel like, I don't know who, but some people seem to feel that way, and so they are abandoning what are amazing companies and what are really powerful stocks.

Shopify, my favorite stock. Teladoc, Doximity, these companies like we saw with the COVID sector, telehealth has been killed. It's down 50 percent, 60 percent. Here's some numbers. Teladoc Health was $84 on January 1, 2020. That's before COVID-19 broke out. It's $66 now. It's gone down. It's like COVID-19 never caused all those people to use Teladoc Health for the first time, never caused people to get on a Zoom call. I think it's just shows how ridiculously cheap the market has been for telehealth and it's gotten super cheap. I would just say Teladoc Health is super cheap.

Keith Speights: I will agree. Let me just say really quickly. I'm going to be absolutely stunned jaw on the floor shocked if Teladoc Health doesn't trade for at least three times its current price by the end of this decade.

