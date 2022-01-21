These Return Metrics Don't Make Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Look Too Strong

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after we looked into Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), the trends above didn't look too great.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Patterson Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$160m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Patterson Companies has an ROCE of 9.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

What Can We Tell From Patterson Companies' ROCE Trend?

The trend of returns that Patterson Companies is generating are raising some concerns. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 9.4% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 35% less capital within its operations. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

On a side note, Patterson Companies' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 41% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 9.4%. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 18% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

