These Return Metrics Don't Make Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Look Too Strong

What financial metrics can indicate to us that a company is maturing or even in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ingredion is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$702m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ingredion has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 9.5% it's much better. NYSE:INGR Return on Capital Employed August 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ingredion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ingredion here for free.

So How Is Ingredion's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Ingredion, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 17%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Ingredion to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Ingredion (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

While Ingredion may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

