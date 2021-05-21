These Return Metrics Don't Make Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Look Too Strong

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. Having said that, after a brief look, Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Ethan Allen Interiors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$51m ÷ (US$688m - US$226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Ethan Allen Interiors has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%, it's not as good.

NYSE:ETH Return on Capital Employed May 21st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Ethan Allen Interiors' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Ethan Allen Interiors' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Ethan Allen Interiors' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Ethan Allen Interiors to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Ethan Allen Interiors' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 33% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 11%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 11% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ethan Allen Interiors, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

