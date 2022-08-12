These Return Metrics Don't Make Culp (NYSE:CULP) Look Too Strong

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Culp (NYSE:CULP) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Culp:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0047 = US$678k ÷ (US$178m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Culp has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NYSE:CULP Return on Capital Employed August 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Culp's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Culp here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Culp, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 19% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Culp to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Culp's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Culp is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 78% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Culp does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

While Culp isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.