These Return Metrics Don't Make Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Look Too Strong

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. On that note, looking into Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Astec Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$45m ÷ (US$868m - US$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Astec Industries has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 9.1%.

NasdaqGS:ASTE Return on Capital Employed June 29th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Astec Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Astec Industries here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Astec Industries, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Astec Industries becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line On Astec Industries' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Astec Industries is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 15% in the last five years. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

Astec Industries could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.