These Retirement Hot Spots Feel Like Vacation Towns -- Without the Tourist Chaos

Key Points

Retirees who want a quieter lifestyle and laid-back vibe may want to give these towns a closer look.

You can maximize your savings by getting a condo instead of a house, but housing is affordable in some of these areas.

Many of these towns have plenty of outdoor activities and are located near oceans and lakes.

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Vacation towns have a special charm. They offer a slower pace and a sense of tranquility that's hard to find in the city, but many of these same walkable towns can be overwhelmed by tourists during busy seasons.

That's why some retirees are looking for vacation towns without the crowds. Luckily, the U.S. is a big country, and there are plenty of great places to retire if you know where to look. These vacation towns offer the same vibes you would expect from popular towns but don't have as many people.

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South Bethany, Delaware

When a beach town is nicknamed one of Delaware's "Quiet Resorts," you know it's going to check most of the boxes. However, it's also one of the most expensive parts of the Northeast, with the median house price above $1 million, according to Realtor.com. You'll get more mileage out of your money if you opt for a condo instead of a home, but it's important to assess whether the town is right for you before committing.

South Bethany's crime rate is 56.1% lower than the national average. You won't have to look over your shoulder that much in this area. Research from the Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire index indicates that safety is a major factor for retirees, which explains the high prices. The main attractions include the beach and boardwalk. It also has a weekly farmer's market, local boutiques, walking trails, and golf courses.

Dunedin, Florida

Dunedin is much warmer than South Bethany and comes with a median house price of $419,000, according to Realtor.com. The town is situated near Clearwater and Tampa but doesn't get as much foot traffic as those two cities.

The Honeymoon Island State Park and Pinellas Trail make it easy for residents to be active, and Main Street is filled with shops and restaurants. You can also take a ferry to the secluded Caladesi Island State Park, which has white-sand beaches. The town is great for people who enjoy the outdoors, especially if you're into boating and fishing.

Mount Dora, Florida

Mount Dora is another Florida town but in the central part of the state, less than an hour away from Orlando. Florida is one of the most desirable spots for many retirees since it has no state income taxes, making it easier to stretch their nest eggs.

The town has a median housing price of $459,900, according to Realtor.com. Sunset Park is a major attraction with restaurants and local businesses spread across a walkable area. It also has multiple walking paths. The town hosts several art festivals throughout the year and offers scenic boat tours.

Galena, Illinois

Galena is a throwback to 19th-century architecture, with more than 80% of the town's buildings listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places. Running and hiking trails go parallel to the Galena River.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love this area, but it also has other attractions like Ulysses S. Grant's home, the Galena & U.S. Grant Museum, and the Old Blacksmith Shop. You can get guided trolley tours throughout the town to learn more about its history.

Galena is also affordable, with the median housing price currently listed at $319,900, according to Realtor.com.

Hamilton, Montana

Montana has some of the best views of mountain ranges in the entire country, and its picturesque mountain tops form the perfect backdrop for Hamilton. This western Montana town is a bit pricey, with the median housing price coming in at $712,450, according to Realtor.com. You can find affordable starter homes in the area, and the more expensive ones tend to have multiple acres, making them good spots for homesteaders.

Outdoor adventurers will enjoy the town. Lake Como is a great spot for fishing, boating, and hiking. There are also a lot of fly-fishing opportunities in the area. The town has local businesses and a laid-back vibe, with some of the nicest views you may ever see in a small town.

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