These “Perfect 10” Stocks are Poised for Growth in 2022

With the year 2021 coming to an end, Wall Street managed to perform reasonably well despite all odds.

The passing of the $1.9 trillion U.S. bill in March, as well as expedited COVID-19 immunization campaigns, fueled the momentum. Improving corporate earnings and a strong retail presence also helped.

While the market outlook remains positive, the road ahead will be more difficult in the coming months as the Federal Reserve begins to roll out new post-crisis policies, which include the tightening up of monetary policy and possible interest rate hikes. Further, the Omicron variant has shattered some of the hopes for the market return recently.

In such a market, TipRanks' Smart Score System enables an investor to undertake a more thorough evaluation of a business.

This strategy combines eight crucial traits, including hedge fund and insider trading activities, which are both unusual among investors. Each stock is then graded on a scale of one to 10, with ten being the best, to aid investors in making better decisions.

We picked two stocks that got a "Perfect 10" from TipRanks' Top Smart Score Stocks. Both firms received a perfect score of 10, suggesting that they are compelling cases for market traders.

Mercadolibre

First, we have Mercadolibre (MELI), an e-commerce platform that has been rated a "Perfect 10" since yesterday.

The firm supports trade through its marketplace platform, which allows users across Latin America to buy and sell products.

Last month, Mercadolibre posted solid third-quarter earnings. On an FX-neutral basis, it made $1.9 billion in sales, up 72.9% year-over-year. On an FX-neutral basis, Total Payment Volume (TPV) was $20.9 billion, up 59.0% year-over-year.

Profits rose as well. The company’s diluted earnings climbed 585% year-over-year to $1.92 per share.

Mercadolibre's diversified operations and ever-expanding e-commerce strategy should help the firm continue to flourish in the future.

Analyst Scott Devitt of Stifel Nicolaus was delighted by the company's outstanding third-quarter performance.

He writes, “MercadoLibre continues to drive more users to its commerce platform and is seeing stronger engagement and customer satisfaction due to the wider assortment and enhanced logistics.”

Further, Devitt believes that MercadoLibre's prospect remains appealing in the long term due to its “leadership position in Latin America, the fastest-growing region globally for eCommerce.”

As a result, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and a price target of $2,200, which implies about 69.4% upside potential to current levels.

On TipRanks, Mercadolibre stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 7 unanimous Buys. The shares are priced at $1,299.11 and the average MELI price target of $2,142.86 implies around 65% upside from that level.

Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOGL), a technology powerhouse, is another stock that has scored a "Perfect 10" in the last two days.

Google Cloud, the company's cloud division, has been performing well. Solid Google Workspace adoption, fueled by the growing popularity of the flexible work environment, is a big plus.

Also, Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving vehicle technology, has been attempting to expand its presence in the autonomous driving field. Waymo has expanded its partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS), with the latter planning to make deliveries using Waymo's autonomous Class 8 trucks.

In terms of recent financials, the company reported outstanding third-quarter results. Revenue rose 41% year-over-year to $65.12 billion, above analysts' expectations of $63.45 billion. In the meantime, profits rose 70.7% year-over-year to $27.99 per share, above the Street's projection of $23.47.

Furthermore, GOOGL's solid balance sheet and cash flow allow the business to pursue new growth projects while continuing to increase shareholder returns through share repurchases.

The company should report solid results in the upcoming earnings season, given its strong advertising revenue foundation and multiple growth drivers.

On TipRanks, Alphabet stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 26 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $2,958.13 and their $3,368.75 average GOOGL price target suggests an upside of 13.9%.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Shalu Saraf did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.