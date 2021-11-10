These New Products Have AMD's Stock Price Soaring

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and its recent keynote, in which leadership announced numerous product updates. Here are some highlights from the video.

During the keynote, AMD broke down the needs of data centers into four categories: general purpose, technical, accelerated, and cloud-native. AMD also showcased numerous products that are tailored to tackle each of those needs. AMD also announced Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) as a new customer of Milan, AMD's third-generation server processor. Meta Platforms has recently announced a strong push into data centers as it pursues the goal of creating a metaverse. Numerous products are expected from AMD in the near future. Milan-X, an update to its third-generation server processor, is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2022, and its fourth-generation processors are on track for later that year. AMD also announced a new server GPU, MI200.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Nov. 9, 2021. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2021.



Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

