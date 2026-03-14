These Investors Bought $7 Billion in Bitcoin Last Year. Should You Buy It?

Key Points

Hedge funds have been buying a ton of Bitcoin.

Even more of them will probably buy it this year.

You don't need to trade it exactly like they do to get some upside.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

When a cohort of sophisticated investors start making the same bet, it's worth pausing to ask why. On that note, hedge funds around the world poured roughly $7 billion into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2025, according to River, a crypto research group. They now, as a group, hold nearly $20 billion of the coin.

But does that mean you should buy Bitcoin too?

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Institutions are piling in

Hedge funds aren't the only financial institutions that are loading up on exposure to Bitcoin.

Registered investment advisors have been net buyers for eight consecutive quarters, directing billions per quarter into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Meanwhile, 52% of the top 25 U.S. hedge funds now carry a Bitcoin allocation, and corporate balance sheets added $54 billion of the coin in 2025 alone. Most of those holders will be less flighty with their coins than small retail investors, which could help to support prices.

More importantly, what's pulling these buyers in right now?

Diversification is the most straightforward answer. Bitcoin's daily price volatility was manageable for most of 2025, and it's always handy to have a scarce store of value asset in your portfolio. Plus, Bitcoin isn't priced as richly as other assets which would normally play the same role, like gold.

But the more fundamental argument is about the coin's supply. Over time, the coin's protocol guarantees that the float available for new buyers grows more slowly. So a keen institutional investor will likely recognize that there's a big advantage to loading up on Bitcoin now rather than later, which is likely driving their purchasing.

Should you follow?

First of all, you should never feel pressured to follow the investments of any other investor or any other group of investors, no matter how sophisticated they may seem. Other investors may have different goals, needs, risk tolerances, capital, constraints, and time preferences than you do. And there is always the chance that they are wrong.

For example, hedge funds have diversified books and risk infrastructure than most individual investors. They also have complex financial positions that they manage using methods that would be absurd for an individual to try to implement. With that said, their logic of buying Bitcoin to access its scarcity features before it gets more expensive is sound.

So, if you're building a crypto portfolio with a modest allocation to start, Bitcoin is the obvious choice, and it's a good choice for the long term.

Just be aware that in a few quarters, it's fully possible that many in the new hedge fund buyer cohort will have bought, sold, and repurchased their coins several times over and potentially generated a big headline each time -- but you don't have to. Stay focused on accumulating the coin over the long run, hold through its volatility, and appreciate that its core value-generating mechanisms aren't going to be affected whatsoever by whatever the hedge funds are doing with it.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.