These Investment Company Sectors and Hedge Funds Have Performed Best Through The Coronavirus Crisis

All investment company sectors in the U.K. have suffered losses over the past six weeks as the coronavirus pandemic has battered financial markets, but some have proved more resilient than others.

Renewable energy infrastructure has been the best performing investment company sector, falling just 3.2% - share price total return - since the end of January, according to trade body the Association of Investment Companies. The sector is made up of listed closed-ended funds that invest in renewable energy infrastructure.

Over that same period the S&P 500 has fallen 25% and the FTSE 100 has dropped 29%.

The sector of investment companies investing in debt - direct lending has fallen 4.4%, while growth capital has slid 5.8% and hedge funds 7.2%.

AIC communications director Annabel Brodie-Smith said it had been an “alarming” few weeks for investors and investment company sectors, but that renewable energy infrastructure had held up the best.

“The sector has been in strong demand for its high yields and the underlying assets of these investment companies such as wind farms, solar parks and energy storage have a lower correlation to the wider stock market,” she said.

“Other sectors that focus on alternative assets, such as infrastructure, hedge funds, and debt, have also suffered shallower losses than the market.” Brodie-Smith added.

Investment trusts managed by, Brevan Howard Asset Management - the hedge fund co-founded by billionaire trader Alan Howard - have performed the best through the downturn, the AIC said.

The BH Global USD fund has gained 21.5% since Jan.31, according to AIC/Morningstar data, while the BH Macro USD fund has climbed 19.3%.

“While the coronavirus outbreak is very worrying, investors can take comfort from the fact that investment companies have been around for over 150 years and survived two World Wars, the Great Depression and the global financial crisis. The current unpredictable market movements provide a stark reminder of the need to take a long-term view of your investments,” Brodie-Smith noted.

