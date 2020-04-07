These Housing Markets Will Be Hit Worst by Coronavirus

(United States)

A lot of calculations are being done to see which states will be most hard hit by the current coronavirus lockdown. Within those assessments it is becoming clear that specific housing markets will be hit hard too. The states that look likely to have their housing markets fall the most are New Jersey, Maryland, and various counties elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic. Specifically, Sussex County (NJ), Charles County (MD), Atlantic County (NJ), Passaic County (NJ), Rockland County (NY), Orange County (NY), and Sussex County (DE).

FINSUM: These are all the locations you’d expect. The percentage of income it takes to manage a mortgage and other ownership expensive is quite high in these areas, so there is going to be a surge in delinquency.

