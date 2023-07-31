While inflation has been slowly but steadily cooling off — standing at 3% in June — many Americans say they feel financially unhealthy. Yet, what being “financially healthy” means varies by generation.

A survey from personal finance company Personal Capital and retirement plan provider Empower, conducted by The Harris Poll, found that a whopping 56% of Americans say their standard of living is declining, and nearly four in 10 (38%) say they are feeling financially unhealthy.

What’s more, every generation believes they need to earn more than $100,000 to feel financially healthy — except Boomers, who have a lower threshold, according to AP MoneyWise.

Here’s the breakdown, according to the survey:

Gen Z: $171,633

$171,633 Millennials: $133,758

$133,758 Gen X: $112,222

$112,222 Baby boomers: $78,317

“It is human nature to compare portfolio values to their all-time high, but a wider lens is usually more constructive. In a choppy market, there are plenty of opportunities to take control of your money. Knowing your net worth puts you in the driver’s seat because you need a real-time measure of your financial health to make smart moves,” Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital, said in a press release.

Interestingly, when it comes to savings, the trend moves inversely, as Gen Z believes they will need the least. Here is the breakdown, according to AP MoneyWise.

Gen Z: $105,299

$105,299 Millennials: $349,784

$349,784 Gen X: $566,975

$566,975 Baby boomers: $764,999

In a bit of a silver lining for Gen Z Americans, a survey by Deloitte found that while half say they live paycheck to paycheck, they are more likely to expect their personal financial situation to improve in the next year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Generations Feel They Need To Earn $100K or More To Feel Financially Stable — Except Boomers

