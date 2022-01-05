These Free Financial Counseling Services Can Help Crush Your Debt

If you’ve ever felt like debt has a chokehold on your livelihood, you’re in good company.

The average American owes more than $90,000 (including mortgage, student loan, and other types of debt), according to the credit agency Experian. And no matter how up to speed they are on every money-centric self-help book, social media page and (ahem) website there is, for many, it’s hard to know how to apply all that advice to everyday life.

Luckily, when it comes to credit and debt management, there are a bunch of free resources that can put you back on the straight and narrow.

Here are some of the best-known—and best-respected—free financial counseling services out there, and what you can expect from each.

What to look for in credit counseling

You always want to be cautious when seeking out financial professionals, and credit counselors are no exception.

The good ones are usually non-profits, but as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns, “non-profit” status doesn’t guarantee affordability — or legitimacy. Some charge exorbitant (often hidden) fees, or neglect to offer advice without making you pay upfront. Along with the list below, the Justice Department’s state-by-state database of approved credit counseling agencies is a good place to vet candidates.

Also worth knowing: While many credit counseling networks offer free credit and budgeting services, a Debt Management Plan (DMP), a popular option for aggressively paying back creditors at a lower interest rate, usually does cost money. If collection agencies are already calling you nonstop, a DMP might be an attractive option, but it’s not the only one. So if it’s the only tool a credit counselor is pushing, take that as a red flag.

National Foundation for Credit Counseling

Free Financial Counseling List:

What it is: The NFCC is the largest credit counseling organization in the U.S., and requires its member agencies (some of which are on this list) to go through its own accreditation process. Many of those agencies also offer mortgage counseling, student loan counseling and bankruptcy counseling, though these services may come with a fee. Depending on where you live, NFCC counseling can be done online, in-person or over the phone.

Website: NFCC.org

Phone: 800-388-2227

Financial Counseling Association of America

What it is: The FCAA is another giant network of agencies. Unlike the NFCC, though, some of those agencies tap for-profit third-party providers for certain services (the FCAA itself is a non-profit). Member agencies are also accredited by third parties (like the Council on Accreditation (COA)) rather than an in-house standard. Still, the FCAA rigorously vets its members, and connects consumers in all 50 states to free debt and credit counseling through its website, hotline and in-person offices.

Website: FCAA.org

Phone: 800-450-1794

American Consumer Credit Counseling

What it is: This agency is based in Massachusetts, but offers over-the-phone counseling Monday through Saturday to anyone in the U.S. Credit counseling and budget consulting is free, and DMPs start at $7 a month with a one-time $39 enrollment fee. Consumer Credit offers fee waivers for people experiencing financial hardship.

Website: Consumercredit.com

Phone 800-769-3571

GreenPath Financial Wellness

What it is: GreenPath offers a treasure trove of free tools on its website that anyone can access – like budget worksheets and other personal finance how-tos. The organization also does free budgeting and debt counseling, but charges fees for bankruptcy counseling ($50) and other services. DMPs vary depending on where you live and how much money you owe to creditors, maxing out at $75 for the monthly fee and $50 for the enrollment fee. All of these services are available online, over-the-phone, or in person at GreenPath’s more than 40 U.S. offices.

Website: Greenpath.com

Phone: 800-550-1961

Money Management International (MMI)

What it is: MMI offers free 24/7 online and phone counseling nationwide, and in-person counseling in 25 states. Fees for Debt Management Plans vary: The average monthly fee is $24, and the average enrollment fee is $33, according to the company. The agency provides fee reductions and waivers for people experiencing financial hardship, and has a free online channel of workshops, webinars and budgeting tools. Its Clearpoint division caters specifically to low- and moderate-income families.

Website: Moneymanagement.org

Phone: 866-889-9347

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

Sign Up

More from Money:

3 Easy Ways to Increase Your Credit Score in 2022

5 Crypto Buzzwords Everyone Should Know in 2022

Use This Script to Ask for a Raise in 2022

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.