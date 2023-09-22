These Four Stocks Showcase How the Newest Technologies Are Impacting the Mobile Customer Experience

It's been 16 years since Apple (AAPL) launched the first touchscreen smartphone. Today, most people in the developed world can't imagine going a single day without their smartphone at hand — a fact that ultra-savvy marketers have grabbed onto relentlessly.

Thus, while smartphones have transformed our everyday lives, they've also come to play a major role in the way we interact with the brands we know and trust. In fact, technology has been dramatically changing the entire customer experience over the last decade or so, and at an accelerating pace.

How new technologies like blockchain are changing the customer experience

The latest technologies are driving increased consumer engagement with the brands that know how to leverage it — and so much more. For example, frequent flyers can enjoy the convenience of using their smartphones as their airline ticket. Meanwhile, users of the Expedia (EXPE) app can enjoy the new Price Tracking and Predictions feature, which utilizes machine learning to inform them about price changes on flights and predict the best times to book a trip.

Theme parks like Six Flags (SIX) and many others offer mobile apps that help with trip planning, mobile food ordering within the park, and much more. Mobile concierge services are making our lives easier by allowing for service bookings, keyless entry and any other service we might need at a luxury resort or even — in a growing number of cases — at home.

All of these examples fall under the umbrella of the mobile customer experience (CX), and technology is making them possible. Some of the latest technologies supporting these offerings include blockchain, virtual reality (VR) and the Metaverse, and artificial intelligence (AI). Here are four stocks that tap into this growing trend of high-tech CX offerings.

AppLovin

First on this list is the well-known app developer AppLovin (APP), which held its blockbuster initial public offering in 2021. Although it is widely known as a game developer, the company does much more than develop gaming apps. In some ways, AppLovin may offer more fringe exposure to CX apps than the other companies on this list, but it does deserve a spot here, nonetheless.

One offering of note is the company's Rewards+ product, an affiliate marketing service that displays available rewards on products within native e-commerce apps and even on mobile websites, with the goal of capturing more sales. AppLovin's other offerings include its AppDiscovery user acquisition service, its MAX monetization product, and its SparkLabs ad creation service, among others.

Notably, AppLovin is using AI to improve its offerings, tapping the technology to improve operations that would otherwise be done by humans and thus potentially prone to error. For example, the company is using AI to improve its ad targeting and bid setting. AppLovin is also using AI to improve user acquisition through AppDiscovery.

CSG Systems International

Although CSG Systems (CSGS) is not as widely known as AppLovin, it still enjoys a market capitalization of nearly $1.7 billion. Describing itself as "a purpose-driven, high-growth SaaS platform company," CSG states that it "helps companies build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for customers to connect with, use and pay for the services they value most."

While the company does focus on customer experience, some of its offerings specifically target mobile carriers and cable and internet service providers (ISPs), a field often referred to as the business support system industry. In fact, CSG Systems lists numerous well-known ISPs among its customers. However, CSG also lists a few other types of businesses among its customers, including property management software developer Buildium and Australian railway operator VicTrack.

Like AppLovin, CSG is also using AI. It's offering a conversational AI software product. The software enables customers to streamline their services, automate customer-service operations, and resolve multiple requests in a single interaction, which sets it apart from most customer-facing generative AIs.

HeartCore Enterprises

Tokyo-based HeartCore Enterprises (HTCR) is a software development company that offers software through two business units: CX management and digital transformation. What makes it totally different from the other companies on this list is its virtual reality offering.

HeartCore describes its VR360 as "a new generation of VR space distribution service." It combines spatial imaging with content services by using virtual reality technology to convert real space into VR and then place content on that virtual space. Among the use cases presented by the company are hospitality in VR and the capability of embedding lots of information into a space.

HeartCore's other CX offering is its content management system, which not only manages content and establishes a single location for all digital assets but also integrates with a wide variety of mission-critical systems. The company also touts its security measures, emphasizing that the financial industry often chooses it due to its high levels of security.

Phunware

One thing that makes Phunware (PHUN) totally unique from the others on this list is its focus on utilizing location technology like advanced wayfinding for its mobile concierge apps to deliver a truly contextual experience (disclaimer: the author is the CEO of Quantum Media Group; Phunware is a client of Quantum's). The company is also utilizing AI to personalize mobile engagement by user, their location and other information specific to the user.

Phunware’s AI-enabled mobile engagement solution taps machine learning and AI to deliver targeted marketing campaigns curated specifically for individual users. It enables brands to identify, locate and engage the right consumers at the right time. The company’s Experience Optimizer also uses AI for individualized, contextual engagement of consumers.

Phunware’s mobile concierge app is currently deployed at Atlantis in the Bahamas and is capable of supporting advanced features like mapping, navigation, contact-less check-ins, digital keys, and augmented reality to enhance the guest experience. The company’s CX apps have also been deployed at other top hotel and resort properties, including Gaylord Hotels by Marriott, which operates five of the top 10 largest convention center hotels in the U.S.

Investing in CX technologies

Of course, big names like AppLovin will always play a role in customer experience, but new technologies like blockchain and VR are changing the game. For example, CX leader ONR, a privately held company, conducted research on how blockchain technology is changing the industry.

The firm found that blockchain technology simplifies payment and tracking, making it easier for customers to make purchases. It also allows for deeper relationships between companies and their customers because of the increased amount of information that can be safely shared.

The companies can then leverage that additional customer information by using it to build bespoke experiences for their customers. Other potential benefits include improved adherence to regulations, data transparency, and consumer loyalty.

Meanwhile, VR is allowing a wide array of customer-oriented activities ranging from virtual tours to advertising, while AI is enabling CX companies to improve their targeting and automate customer interactions. As time goes on, more and more new technologies will be added to the typical customer experiences. The companies that know how to leverage these technologies will become the leaders in the CX space.

Ari Zoldan is CEO of Quantum Media Group, LLC. Phunware is a client of Quantum Media Group.

