These Four Biotech Stocks Tap into the Impact-Investing Movement

Impact investing revolves around two specific areas of the market, which are social and environmental. Of course, the environmental side is rather cut and dry, involving any company that strives for a positive environmental impact in a wide variety of ways.

Redefining impact investing

However, the social aspect of impact investing requires a deeper understanding of what makes one stock an impact stock while others are not. In fact, the social side of impact investing often requires greater interpretation in order to identify which companies are, in fact, impact investments.

As a result, biotechnology might not seem like an obvious addition to a list of impact-oriented sectors. Social impact can cover companies spanning a wide array of industries, including microfinance, housing, access to power, food security and even healthcare in general.

However, many investors might consider access to healthcare as having more of a positive social impact than anything biotech might have to offer. Nonetheless, a closer look at certain biotech companies does suggest that they could be great additions to an impact-investment portfolio.

Here are four biotech companies with potential impact narratives.

Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) is developing treatments for neurological diseases that can restore function and improve the lives of those with these conditions. Thus far, the company has developed products for people with Parkinson's disease who experience "off" episodes in the morning after their standard of care or current medications have worn off overnight. Acorda is also working on products that can help improve mobility in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

One potential impact narrative for Acorda Therapeutics lies in its pledge to diversity and inclusion, especially its belief that "diversity in all aspects of business operations will optimize the continued growth and success of our company and the biotechnology industry."

Additionally, the company's mission statement and values go beyond improving and restoring physical function. Through its advocacy support and community outreach programs, Acorda provides information, resources and education that can help patients improve function across many areas of life.

For example, the company's I Walk Because program gives a voice to its consumer communities, celebrating the strength, resiliency and support patients.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) has developed a platform for production of cells to treat highly debilitating neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs) with limited treatment options available. The company's NurOwn platform revolves around autologous cellular therapy and is designed to produce commercial-ready MSC-NTF cells.

Autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) secreting neurotrophic factors (NTFs) cells are produced from MSCs derived from the patient's own bone marrow and then injected back into the patient after differentiation.

The cornerstone of BrainStorm Cell's impact narrative is its focus on debilitating neurodegenerative conditions with high unmet medical need. Currently, the company is focusing on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig's disease or ALS, with a secondary focus on progressive MS.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics (FATE) is developing cellular immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune patients based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The company is currently working on treatments for multiple myeloma, B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies, and lupus, with candidates for all these conditions in Phase 1 clinical trials.

The impact narrative for Fate Therapeutics is clearly set out on the corporate responsibility section of its website, which explains the many positive social impacts it's targeting. In fact, the company's corporate responsibilities seem more developed than what can be observed with other biotech companies.

For example, Fate contributes to its local community through volunteer opportunities for its employees and by financially supporting local organizations. The company raises money for cancer research by sponsoring and participating in the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night walk. It also supports STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education through San Diego Squared.

Fate also strives for workforce diversity, reporting the demographics of its workforce regularly, and seeks environmental sustainability. The company also expresses a commitment to ethical clinical trials based on the International Council on Harmonisation's Good Clinical Practices.

Kura Oncology

Finally, Kura Oncology (KURA) is developing precision medicines for various types of cancer, with a focus on blood cancers and solid tumors. The company's pipeline contains small-molecule drug candidates that target cancer-signaling pathways, building upon its expertise in precision medicine while seeking better patient outcomes for a broader range of eligible patients.

Like with most of the other biotech firms on this list, Kura's impact narrative is more nuanced than Fate's is. The company is firmly committed to developing treatments that not only keep cancer from returning but also benefit a wide range of patients — covering many more cancer patients than the small percentage of patients who have typically been able to access such treatments in the past.

As such, Kura's focus on increasing access to effective treatments for cancer patients by expanding the eligible-patient population is more of a subtle impact narrative.

Uncovering the impact-investing narrative for biotech companies

Of course, not every biotech company checks that critical "social" box for impact investing, so deeper research is often required to uncover company-specific impact narratives within the biotech sector. However, we can be sure that impact investing is here to stay, and greater understanding of the types of social impacts you wish to have can help you choose impact investments that may be less obvious to others.

In its 2022 "Sizing the Impact Investing Market" report, the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) estimated impact-related assets under management at a massive $1.164 trillion. A year later in its 2023 GIINsights report, the organization reported that investor allocations to impact investments have risen, expanding to include 45% of U.S. and Canadian investors, who have allocated $198 billion in assets to North American impact strategies alone.

GIIN also reported that more than half of impact investors are allocating to healthcare, while only 9% of assets under management in impact strategies have been placed in healthcare companies. As a result, allocating some of your impact portfolio to biotech can help with diversification.

After all, many industries and companies traditionally considered to be impact-oriented tend to be somewhat similar, often with an environmental angle. Providing access to necessities like healthcare, energy and housing has also been a common theme in impact investing.

However, as seen by the stocks included in this roundup, biotech companies can offer alternative approaches to fulfilling the social side of impact investing.

