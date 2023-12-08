These Fixed Income ETFs Could Be Fabulous in 2024

Since the start of 2022, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a staggering 11 times, good for one of the most scorched campaigns of rate hikes in recent memory.

Last year, the effect was predictable and palpable as the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index slumped 13%, send broad fixed income strategies and exchange traded funds to some of their worst annual performances on record. Things are better this year as that index is higher by 3.4% year-to-date. Now, with plenty of market observers wagering that the Fed will cut rates next year, enthusiasm for bonds is being reborn.

That ebullience has been fostered by 10-year Treasury yields declining more than 70 basis points from the October peak near 5%.

“Bond traders now expect the Fed to cut rates at its March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. In total, bond futures markets are pricing in 1.25 percentage points of easing by the end of 2024, or five separate rate cuts of 0.25% each,” according to Morningstar. “That would take the federal-funds rate down to a target range of 4.00%-4.25% from its current target range of 5.25%-5.50%.”

With that in mind, some of the following fixed income ETFs could be worth considering as 2024 beckons.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

As its name implies, the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) focuses on a subset of the corporate debt market known as fallen angels. Those are corporate bonds born with investment-grade ratings that are later downgraded to high-yield status. The $2.76 billion ETF, which turns 12 next April and follows the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, is the original ETF dedicated to this asset class.

The long-term allure of fallen angels is clear. Owing to the higher quality profile of these bonds relative to those born in junk territory, fallen angels often outperform traditional high-yield corporate debt and do so with less volatility. Some of that out-performance stems from fallen angels standing a better chance of becoming rising stars, or junk bonds that gain the investment-grade label. ANGL sports a 30-day SEC yield of 7.10%, indicating it’d likely be a beneficiary of rate cuts.

“Yields continued moving upwards amid continued strong U.S. economic growth and concerns around fiscal spending and U.S. debt issuance, with the 10Y finishing the month at 4.88%,” according to VanEck research. “In early November, the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) kept the target range for the Fed Funds at 5.25% to 5.50% for the second time in a row, potentially indicating that the current hiking may be over but leaving their options open if needed, as the economy grew at strong pace during Q3.”

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL)

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an actively managed fixed income ETF that maximizes income via an emphasis on high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and debt tranches of US collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Specific to senior loans, active management is helpful because that’s an often illiquid corner of the bond market, though one with high income potential. As for CLOs, spreads and credit quality on those bonds indicate there’s value to be had in that space. Plus, HYBL’s status as an active ETF could be beneficial at a time when default rates are creeping higher. HYBL offers other benefits as well.

“Even with rates falling to close out 2023, high yield and CLOs offer yields over 7%, with loans over 10%,” according to State Street. “If markets stay resilient in 2024, the carry could counterbalance any credit risks like it did in 2023. As a result, actively allocating across credit sectors like high yield, senior loans, and CLOs, as well as throughout the credit rating spectrum, can diversify income streams to help manage the risks in below investment-grade markets.”

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB)

Among fixed income ETFs, it can be difficult to simultaneously check the boxes of low credit risk, high income and reduced sensitivity to interest rates, but the Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) accomplishes those feats.

The actively managed fixed income ETF offers a tidy 30-day SEC yield of 5.85% with a duration of just 0.57 years. Plus, CVSB offers a high-quality profile that could be appealing regardless of what the Fed does in 2024.

“Despite inflation being more elevated than the previous decade, yields – both real and nominal – on higher quality bonds now stand at their highest levels in 15 years. This not only makes them look cheap in absolute terms, but also relative to other asset classes, particularly equities,” noted Schroders.

