These Domestic Flights Are Cheaper This Summer

Taking domestic flights for your summer vacation might be the answer if you're looking for a cheap getaway this year. The cost of flying further afield is more expensive than ever, research has revealed.

Data from travel company, Hopper , shows that flights to Europe and Asia are at their highest in more than five years, with the average ticket to Europe costing $1,100 and an average flight to Asia costing more than $1,800. That’s around a $300 rise from last summer, and it means for a family of four you’d spend more than $4,000 on flights alone.

But it isn’t all bad news, U.S. domestic flights are 19% cheaper than last summer. Here are all the details on why domestic flights are cheaper and which destinations are trending this year.

Why Are Domestic Flights Cheaper Than Last Summer?

Now is a great time for a vacation in the U.S. even if it’s an airfare away, as flights are 20% cheaper than last summer, according to Hopper.

So, why have international flights gone up in price while domestic flights are cheaper? Hopper puts it down to a couple of things: greater airline capacity this summer and lower jet fuel prices.

The average price of a domestic flight currently stands at around $306, which is down from last summer. While it is a 6% rise from 2019 prices, when the average was $288, this represents a small increase of just $18.

Prices for travel at peak times will vary. Hopper says the weekend of July 4 will be the most expensive weekend to travel, with domestic flights costing an average of $349 per ticket (still expected to be lower than last year's peak of $420 per ticket).

Other dates to avoid are Labor Day weekend (average flight prices at $283 per ticket) and Memorial Day Weekend (flights averaging $274 per ticket).

If you do want to travel overseas and don’t mind spending a few more dollars, off-peak airfares to Canada have gone up by only 2% since last summer — now around $403 on average. Airfares to Mexico and Central America (average price $493) and to the Antilles (average price $501) have also increased by just 2%.

Most searched destinations in the U.S.

If you’re looking for good-priced domestic flights, Hopper analyzed which destinations in the U.S. are most searched for, along with a good airfare deal. This table is ordered from the most searched, to the least.

It’s a mixed bag of destinations, from city breaks in New York and Chicago to a beach vacation in Miami and fun in the sun at Walt Disney World in Orlando. Your cheapest average one-way ticket is to Orlando at $215, followed by Miami and Las Vegas.

Hopper suggests flying mid-week to bag a good deal — you can save up to $100 off a domestic return ticket if you fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday. And try to book the first flight of the day, as you’re less likely to be hit by delays and cancellations.