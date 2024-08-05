News & Insights

These Dividends ETFs Key for Income Investors

August 05, 2024

Dividend-paying ETFs offer a solid approach to generating passive income. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) stands out for its robust American-made dividends and strong fundamentals. 

 

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) provides stability with companies that have increased payouts for 25 consecutive years. The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) combines high yields with broad risk distribution, tracking the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. 

 

These ETFs cater to investors seeking reliable income without the complexity of managing individual stocks. With their diverse portfolios, these funds help mitigate risk while ensuring steady dividend payouts. They represent a straightforward, efficient way to build a dependable income stream through dividends.

Finsum: Dividends are nice, but as we head into potential volatility maybe bonds are worth considering for income investors. 

