These Credit Cards Can Save You $300 per Year or More on Groceries

Groceries are usually one of the bigger expenses consumers have. Even more so now that COVID-19 has everyone spending so much time indoors. Whether you've always spent a lot on food or cookery has become your favorite new hobby during the pandemic, a grocery credit card could save you a lot of money.

There are quite a few credit cards that earn more back on groceries since it's among the most popular bonus categories. To help sort through those options, we've picked out some of the best grocery credit cards you should consider.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

If you want to earn as much back at the grocery store as possible, then you can stop reading here. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, up to a spending cap of $6,000 per year. That's the highest cash back rate available for groceries.

The $6,000 limit on bonus grocery cash back breaks down to $500 per month. If you spend that much, you'd collect $360 in cash back per year from groceries alone.

This card has a $95 annual fee. You can avoid that with the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, which is free to carry and earns 3% back at U.S. supermarkets, up to the same $6,000 limit.

The easiest way to decide between the two cards is to look at your monthly grocery spending. If it's $265 or more, then the extra 3% you'll earn with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is worth the $95 fee.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Amazon shoppers who get their groceries at Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh can earn 5% back on those purchases with the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. That 5% rate also applies to all your Amazon.com orders, not just the ones you make with Amazon Fresh.

This is a no-annual-fee card, although you do need an Amazon Prime membership to get it. You can either redeem rewards towards Amazon purchases or as cash back.

What's great about the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is that there's no limit to the bonus rewards you can earn. If you spend $10,000 combined each year on Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market, you'd earn $500.

Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card

The Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card is another card that doesn't charge an annual fee. What's unique about this card is that it lets you pick a bonus category.

You can earn 3% back in one of six spending categories of your choice. This card also earns 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The latter is a category that grocery credit cards often exclude, so the Bank of America® Cash Rewards credit card works well if you shop at wholesale clubs often.

Bonus cash back rates apply on up to $2,500 in combined quarterly spending in those two categories, after which you'd get 1%. Let's say you spend the full $2,500 per quarter, which comes to $10,000 per year. If you have an even split between 2% back and 3% back categories, you'd get $250 cash back per year

If you bank with Bank of America or have investment accounts with Merrill, you could also get bonuses of up to 75% on the points you earn through the Preferred Rewards program.

American Express® Gold Card

Unlike the previous cards on this list which earned cash back, the American Express® Gold Card is a travel rewards card. It earns 4 points per $1 at U.S. supermarkets, up to a very high limit of $25,000 per year.

The annual fee is much steeper at $250, but that fee includes a lot of additional perks. This card offers 4 points per $1 at restaurants, 3 points per $1 on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, and up to $220 in annual spending credits.

We should also note that this card earns American Express Membership Rewards points. You can redeem these points for travel, and if you use them well, they could be worth $0.02 per point or more.

The American Express® Gold Card is best for big spenders who like to travel. For example, $20,000 combined per year at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants would get you 80,000 points. You could easily redeem those for at least $800 in travel, and with smart travel redemptions, those points could end up being worth over twice that.

A grocery credit card for every type of consumer

With so many grocery credit cards available, you don't need to compromise and pick one that only sort of works for you. You can be selective and open a credit card that fits you to a tee.

That may be the card with the absolute highest cash back rate at grocery stores, one that also earns extra at wholesale clubs, or a grocery card that earns travel points. It all depends on your spending habits and what you're looking for in a credit card.

