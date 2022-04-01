These Cities Saw the Highest Rates of Inflation

Inflation rose on average 7.5% in the 12 months through January 2022, across the U.S., hitting a 40-year high, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The price increases were not uniform across the country, but if your bank account is feeling the pinch of inflation, you're certainly not alone. Some cities saw higher levels of housing, energy, and food cost than others. Based on the data from BLS, here are the cities that saw the highest and lowest levels of inflation in 2021.

Cities with highest levels of inflation

Prior to the pandemic, remote workers were leaving large cities for smaller ones, looking for better weather and lower cost of living, and the pandemic accelerated that migration. As more people moved to these areas, the influx helped drive up higher costs.

Several cities saw an increase in inflation as more people moved from larger cities to smaller metropolitan areas, particularly in the Sun Belt -- three of the top five cities are in the southeast and southwest.

These cities saw the highest inflation rates:

Atlanta: 9.8%

Phoenix: 9.7%

St. Louis: 8.3%

Baltimore: 8%

Tampa: 8%

Cities with lowest levels of inflation

The cities with the lowest levels of inflation are large coastal cities. These cities already tend to have the highest cost of living across the country. During the pandemic more people left large metropolitan cities than moved into them. For example, San Francisco and New York had 80% more people leave than move in, according to moving data from HireaHelper. These cities also tended to have more restrictive pandemic measures than the cities with higher levels of inflation.

Here are the cities that saw the lowest level of inflation:

San Francisco: 4.2%

New York City: 4.4%

Boston: 5.3%

Honolulu: 5.4%

Washington, D.C.: 5.8%

Managing your budget during periods of inflation

With inflation on the rise across many major cities, now could be a good time to stash a little extra money away in an emergency fund. You can also see if it's possible to revise your budget to check if there are any places you can cut back. If you're looking for more tips to help manage your finances during this tough time, take a look at our personal finance guides.

Earn up to 5% back and wipe out interest until 2023

Our in-house credit card expert loves this top credit card pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023 that can help you avoid interest charges on new purchases or pay off debt faster using simple balance transfer strategies. Plus, this pick packs in an insane cash back rate of up to 5% with no annual fee. In fact, this card is so good that our credit card expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.