Finding a remote job has become more difficult in the past year or so. Demand has been soaring for jobs that allow workers to complete their jobs from home or other locations of their choice. The demand picked up during the coronavirus pandemic – after many workers experienced the opportunity to work from home amid shutdown orders.

According to LinkedIn, as of January 2024, there were about twice the number of applications to remote roles than there were remote roles available.

Cities for Remote Workers

If you’re looking for a remote job, you might be in luck in certain cities in the United States. Here is a look at some of the cities with the highest percentage of remote workers in the U.S., according to Nasdaq.

Cary, North Carolina: 41.4% remote workforce Frisco, Texas: 39.7% remote workforce Bellevue, Washington: 38.6% remote workforce Berkeley, California: 36.4% remote workforce Seattle, Washington: 36% remote workforce

SmartAsset ranked 344th in the largest U.S. cities by the percentage of workers working from home to find the largest remote workforces.

Savings for Remote Workers

Living in a city with a higher percentage of remote workers can affect your finances in a few ways. First, if you’re able to get a remote job, it can save you expenses such as eating lunch out, buying office clothes and spending money on gas for the work commute.

Shorter Commutes

Speaking of work commutes, even if you’re not a remote worker, living in a city with a higher percentage of remote workers can be an advantage. You’ll likely have a shorter commute and spend less on gas since few commuters are on the roadways. According to Nasdaq, in Cary, “For those not working remotely, the average commute time is 22.2 minutes – roughly 3 minutes shorter than average.”

These Cities Have the Highest Percentage of Remote Workers — How Can it Affect Your Finances?

