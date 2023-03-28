These Biotechs Aim to Treat Parkinson's Disease Via Inflammation And Other Novel Approaches

The last three years have been a wild ride for biotech stocks. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is up more than 2% over the last 12 months, putting it significantly ahead of the Nasdaq Composite's 16% decline over the same period.

A key challenge with investing in biotech stocks is figuring out which disease areas might offer the best promise. However, one area of biotech that's ripe for investment is treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. The global Parkinson's disease treatment market was estimated to be worth $5.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%.

Aside from the increasing addressable market as the global population ages, there's another critical factor that makes Parkinson's an attractive area for investment. There hasn't been a major new breakthrough treatment since levodopa was put into use more than 50 years ago. However, several companies are working to change that.

What is Parkinson's?

Parkinson's is a devastating neurological disease that impacts approximately 1 million Americans, a number that's expected to rise 20% in the next decade. The hallmark symptom of Parkinson's is tremors in the hands, although patients can also have tremors in the legs, jaw or head.

Other symptoms include muscle stiffness, slow movements, impaired balance, and impaired coordination and balance. In addition to those movement-related symptoms, patients may also experience emotional changes like depression, skin problems, constipation or urinary problems, or difficulties chewing, swallowing, and speaking.

These symptoms have been traced to rapidly declining dopamine levels. Dopamine is the chemical messenger responsible for transmitting messages between the nerves that control muscle movements and those related to the reward and pleasure centers in the brain.

As a result, the long-prescribed drug levodopa was designed to improve dopamine levels. It was first used to treat Parkinson's patients in the 1960s. Considered a wonder drug at the time, it became the first-line treatment for the disease due to its action of entering the brain and helping replace the lost dopamine.

Although levodopa is extremely helpful, it has some shortcomings. Perhaps the greatest shortfall is that levodopa can cause a condition known as levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) or tremors when it is used at too high a dose or for too long a time. Furthermore, while the classic movement disorders related to Parkinson's tend to respond well to the drug, it usually doesn't help as much with other symptoms like problems with speech, swallowing, cognition, dementia, and sleep.

Additionally, levodopa tends to last only about four hours, which means it wears off overnight while the patient sleeps. As a result, many Parkinson’s patients experience rigid muscles and difficulties getting out of bed in the morning. This is referred to as being in an “off state.”

Conversely, patients are considered to be in the “on state” when their motor symptoms are most optimally controlled, allowing for better movement and stability. Extending the length of this “on state” is one critical goal of some of the more recent Parkinson’s treatments now in clinical trials.

Much research has been conducted over the last 50 years that has led to new areas of treatment for Parkinson's — potentially with better treatment outcomes on some of those other symptoms.

Neuroinflammation in Parkinson's

For example, over the last 30 years, researchers have understood that inflammation occurs in the brains of Parkinson's patients. However, only in the last few years has inflammation come to be seen as part of the cause of the disease rather than a result of it. In fact, several studies have shown that non-aspirin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs) are associated with a significant reduction in Parkinson's risk, but that's just the beginning.

Parkinson's is believed to begin because of an abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein, a protein that blocks the transmission of dopamine in the brain, as explained above. As this protein accumulates into clumps known as Lewy bodies, the Parkinson's disease process progresses, worsening the patient's symptoms. Researchers now believe that the abnormal accumulation of the α-synuclein protein into Lewy bodies could be triggering the body's inflammatory response.

Understanding how the protein may be triggering the inflammatory response is leading to a growing number of potential treatment options. Researchers now believe they might not have to keep the α-synuclein protein from accumulating if they can halt the immune response.

This realization is leading to the development of drugs to treat Parkinson's by targeting the inflammatory component of the disease.

BioVie's drug candidate for Parkinson's

BioVie (BIVI) is one company targeting Parkinson's via this novel approach (Disclosure: BioVie Inc. is a client of Quantum Media Group, LLC; the author is the CEO of Quantum Media Group). In December, the company announced the latest Phase 2 clinical trial results for its drug candidate NE3107, which was tested in combination with levodopa and met both of its objectives.

The primary objective covered safety and drug-drug interactions with levodopa, while the secondary objective was to determine whether patients experienced any improvements in their motor-related symptoms. Patients treated with that combination saw improvements in their symptoms compared to those treated with levodopa alone.

In fact, after 28 days of treatment, less than 64% of patients treated with levodopa alone saw a more than 30% improvement in symptoms, compared to 80% for those treated with levodopa and BioVie's NE3107. Additionally, 89% of patients over the age of 70 who received the combination experienced a more than 30% improvement. Importantly, the researchers observed no drug-related adverse events in the Phase 2 clinical trial.

Most critically, significantly more patients treated with NE3107 were assessed as being in the “on state” in the morning after withholding their usual Parkinson’s medications for at least eight hours, compared to patients on the standard of care alone plus placebo.

NE3107's mechanism of action is to block extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) activation. ERKs regulate many cellular processes, including those in the brain. Thus, blocking them prevents the production of tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), widely considered to be the master regulator of inflammation, meaning it allows or blocks inflammation.

By blocking TNF-α, NE3107 is believed to halt the inflammatory cascade created by a continual feedback loop that causes more and more inflammation, triggering a continual cycle of degeneration in the patient's brain. Essentially, there's an endless cycle that triggers inflammation, which then causes degeneration in the brain, which triggers more inflammation, and so on.

Annovis Bio's candidate for Parkinson's

Another company taking a novel inflammation-focused approach to treating Parkinson's is Annovis Bio Inc (ANVS). In July 2022, the company received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to move forward with its Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with early Parkinson's.

In a Phase 2a trial, Annovis' drug candidate buntanetap displayed a statistically significant improvement in motor function in Parkinson's patients. Like BioVie's NE3107, Annovis' buntanetap is being tested in and showing promising results for both Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients. In the previous trials, buntanetap was also found to be well-tolerated.

Annovis' drug candidate aims to target multiple proteins that have been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. Like BioVie's NE3107, buntanetap's mechanism of action also involves reducing inflammation.

However, these two drug candidates approach inflammation in two different ways. BioVie targets TNF-α to block the inflammatory cascade that results in a feedback loop that causes more inflammation. On the other hand, Annovis’ buntanetap targets neurotoxic proteins, lowering inflammation in the process.

Other approaches to treating Parkinson's

In addition to inflammation, some biotech firms are looking at other avenues for targeting Parkinson's. These include Nourianz which is used in combination with levodopa, and AbbVie’s ABBV-951, which is still waiting for a response from the FDA.

Investing in new and upcoming Parkinson's treatments

Many other potential treatments for Parkinson's disease are currently in clinical trials with varying degrees of success. Several approaches involve new formulations or delivery methods of drugs that are already commonly prescribed to Parkinson's patients, making truly novel drug candidates like those from Kyowa Kirin, Annovis Bio and BioVie particularly ground-breaking. On the other hand, companies like AbbVie offer a wider exposure to other critical areas of treatment.

Given the large number of biotech companies with drug candidates in trials, some investors might find the sector to be confusing. However, zeroing in on one particular area of research like Parkinson's may make choosing biotech stocks easier. Of course, investors are always advised to do their due diligence before investing in any company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.