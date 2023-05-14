These Biotech Stocks Hit New Highs Last Week - Were You Ahead Of The Game?

(RTTNews) - Several of the biotech stocks featured on our site hit new highs last week, and the following are some of them. Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) May 1, 2023 $8.81 $21.50 $19.27 144% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Oct.19, 2022 $8.28 $29.59 $27.72 257% Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX May 8, 2023 $3.65 $4.29 $3.21 17% MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG) Aug.3, 2022 $3.57 $6.42 $6.14 79% RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Aug.10, 2022 $15.45 $23.79 $22.96 53% Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Jan.24, 2023 $8.44 $23.50 $22.53 178% Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) Apr.17, 2023 $68.99 $82.85 $79.01 20% Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) Nov.17, 2022 $28.42 $59.54 $57.34 109% Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Sep.21, 2022 $8.35 $28.25 $22.04 238% Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Mar.1, 2023 $87.84 $106.69 $85.63 21% Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Oct.24, 2022 $35.15 $54.84 $49.48 56% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Apr.18, 2023 $19.49 $22.12 $21.47 13% Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) Mar.15, 2023 $6.88 $9.82 $8.78 42% Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Aug.19, 2022 $22.00 $37.98 $35.18 72% Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Feb.13, 2023 $5.45 $10.00 $8.22 83%

