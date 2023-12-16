News & Insights

Markets
BPMC

These Biotech Stocks Caught Our Attention - Did You Notice?

December 16, 2023 — 04:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - In the just concluded trading week, the biotechnology sector outperformed the broader market, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) recording a notable increase of 6%. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index (SPX), representing the overall market, posted a more modest weekly gain of 2.44%.

The following stocks, we featured on our site, touched a 52-week high during the week ended Dec.15, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)

May 23, 2023

$57.66

$88.04

$87.93

52%

MorphoSys AG (MOR)

June 6, 2023

$7.04

$9.81

$9.72

39%

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN)

Mar.3, 2023

$7.97

$19.27

$18.90

141%

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE)

Apr.3, 2023

$30.00

$45.24

$44.83

50%

Innoviva Inc. (INVA)

Apr.19, 2023

$11.34

$15.86

$15.49

39%

RxSight Inc. (RXST)

July 10, 2023

$31.30

$40.60

$39.71

29%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)

May 25, 2023

$5.51

$39.32

$37.89

613%

AC Immune SA (ACIU)

Dec.7, 2023

$3.55

$3.98

$3.92

12%

Disc Medicine Inc. (IRON).

Jan.23, 2023

$21.30

$66.61

$58.72

212%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL)

Sep.25, 2023

$17.95

$35.56

$28.01

98%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Dec.1, 2023

$33.66

$47.62

$47.20

41%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)

Feb.23, 2023

$23.54

$35.56

$34.93

51%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

Jan.4, 2023

$18.17

$35.49

$34.46

95%

Belite Bio Inc (BLTE).

Apr.3, 2023

$30.00

$45.20

$44.83

50%

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

May 8, 2023

$1.66

$3.42

$2.96

106%

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL)

Mar.2, 2023

$17.38

$23.70

$23.41

36%

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX)

Mar.24, 2023

$10.91

$21.00

$20.70

92%

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK)

Oct.10, 2023

$1.57

$7.50

$6.61

377%

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP)

Apr.25, 2023

$225.00

$305.45

$299.60

35%

Savara Inc. (SVRA)

June 2, 2023

$2.93

$4.50

$4.50

53%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

June 1, 2023

$3.06

$5.14

$5.01

67%

Insmed Inc. (INSM)

Sep.5, 2023

$24.05

$29.24

$28.42

21%

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. SRRK)

Sep.27, 2023

$6.76

$19.91

$18.98

194%

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS)

Feb.15, 2023

$171.90

$201.92

$196.29

17%

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA)

Dec.21, 2022

$7.38

$21.88

$20.55

196%

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Aug.3, 2023

$4.04

$5.95

$5.91

47%

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG)

June 23, 2023

$6.37

$9.05

$8.96

42%

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)

Jan.18, 2023

$28.38

$36.03

$33.99

26%

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

June 5, 2023

$24.71

$35.22

$35.07

42%

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO)

July 3, 2023

$17.43

$39.54

$39.37

126%

*Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on Dec.15, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BPMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.