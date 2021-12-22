These Big IRA Changes Have Bipartisan Support

Think Advisor has put out a piece outlining pending changes to IRAs that are making their way through the legislative process. Importantly, some of these have bipartisan support and seem likely to make it into law. The biggest changes in the cards have to do with Roth IRA conversions. A lot has been made in the press about the mega rich doing massive IRA to Roth IRA conversions and thus congress is set to take action. Conversion between the two would be banned for those with incomes over $400,000.

FINSUM: Advisors should start helping clients plan for this change. However, there is a massive caveat here: the current congressional plan calls for this loophole to close, but only starting ten years from now!

