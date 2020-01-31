By Brett Owens

The stock market is driven by greed and fear. And when the latter takes full control of the wheel, as is the case right now, value-minded income investors need to stay sharp.

ItaEURtms been more than a decade since weaEURtmve gotten a true bear market, which tends to bring stock valuations more in line with historical norms. Even so, since 2009, weaEURtmve experienced a few quick drawdowns that resulted in more reasonable prices, and more generous yields, than this expensive market typically offers.

There was the August 2014 correction triggered by ChinaaEURtms aEURoeBlack Monday.aEUR There was our near-bear experience in 2018, prompted by tariff fears, Fed rate hikes and the partial government shutdown. And right now, the stock market is trying to deal with a bubbling health crisis that represents its first real challenge in months.

Broadly speaking, stocks havenaEURtmt suffered anywhere near the losses they absorbed in 2014 and 2018. The emergence of the deadly Wuhan coronavirus has so far, at its worst, produced a five-session, 2.6% drawdown in the S&P 500 between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27, which is a relative drop in the bucket.

But thataEURtms also the marketaEURtms deepest slump in nearly three months. And more importantly, the coronavirusaEURtm potential effects on trade, travel and energy has created a aEURoeflash saleaEUR of double-digit dips across several industries.

But be careful.

While value is a core component of every buying decision I make, I also look for the rare aEURoegreen on the screenaEUR when markets are panicking. In other words, I want to see which stocks hold up well when everything is flashing red.

Specifically, I want to see which high yielders are holding up relative to the market. Substantial dividend income is the surest path to a cozy retirement, but what good are those payouts if the stocks are turning tail every time the market flops?

These three 6%+ payers have hummed through the marketaEURtms recent hiccup:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI), 6.4% yield

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), 6.0% yield

Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL), 28.5% yield

Outperformance in the face of broader-market turbulence is a sign of aEURoerelative strength,aEUR which means (at least at the moment) that the stocks are acting better than the market.

Just remember to take the bigger picture into account, too.

Broadband and TV provider Consolidated Communications Holdings, for example, has been a longtime dog. In fact, its stock only jumped because of loose M&A optimism tied to Brookfield Infrastructure PartnersaEURtm (BIP) buyout of regional telecom Cincinnati Bell (CBB).

Sustainable gains? Maybe not. But let me show you what happens when you buy a sustainable outperformer in the midst of a crisis.

In the disastrous final quarter of 2018, healthcare-focused Medical Properties Trust (MPW), a triple-net hospital REIT, put up an 8% gain that most investors wouldaEURtmve been thrilled about in any year. It was especially impressive given the fact that the S&P 500 was dive-bombed by 14% over the same time frame.

What happened next? This strong stock got even stronger, churning out 28% total returns since the start of 2019aEUR"good enough to beat both the S&P 500 and VNQ by roughly 15 percentage points.

In fact, it even outperformed over this recent weak spell.

aEURoePerfectaEUR Retirement Income: Start 2020 By Quadrupling Your Yield

I still respect the work that founder Ed Aldag is doing at Medical Properties Trust, but the easy moneyaEURtms been made.

I should know. My subscribers rode MPW to a 105% total return between 2016 and 2019.

But weaEURtmve since moved on to more fertile groundaEUR"a set of high-yield picks that are built to withstand what could be a nauseating 2020 while delivering 3x-4x the income that traditional aEURoeblue chips aEUR~naEURtm bondsaEUR portfolios generate.

I call them the aEURoePerfect IncomeaEUR stocks, and so far, theyaEURtmve lived up to their name.

Have you looked to the Internet for popular 2020 dividend recommendations? I have, and I donaEURtmt like what IaEURtmve found. Several of these aEURoebest-ofaEUR lists include the likes of Merck (MRK)aEUR"a perfectly fine Big Pharma name with a decent dividend track record, but a yield of 2.8% at current prices.

If that sounds aEURoesafeaEUR to you, consider this: Even if you had a million dollars invested in MRK, youaEURtmd only bring home $28,000 in annual income.

WhataEURtms safe about that?

aEURoeSafeaEUR is being able to afford your mortgage, keep your lights on and eat right.

aEURoeSafeaEUR is being able to finance all the extras in retirement that youaEURtmve been working so hard for decades to enjoy.

And aEURoesafeaEUR is being able to do all that without having to rely on once-in-a-generation bull runs to keep a batch of mediocre holdings afloat.

You can secure that level of safety from the dividend-rich stocks in my aEURoePerfect Income Portfolio.aEUR

This is 2020, not 2000. 10-year Treasuries donaEURtmt pay 6.6% anymoreaEUR"they pay 2.6%. The 2%-3% yields on most Dow stocks just wonaEURtmt cut it, either.

But my readers are locking down double, triple, and in a few cases, quadruple the income they were generating from their old income portfolios. Every couple of weeks a reader will send me a success story like that, and thataEURtms what keeps me hungry and neck-deep in research to make sure the Perfect Income Portfolio never skips a beat.

This is simple buy-and-hold investing. No options. No swing trading. No crypto. No forex. I provide you with a set of tickers from under-the-radar, contrarian income plays that can quickly build your wealth. If the stock is below the buy-under price, you pull the trigger.

ThataEURtms it.

It might sound too good to be true, but IaEURtmve got the receipts to back it up. Check out this strategyaEURtms past 10 years of returns, and youaEURtmll see why I call it the aEURoePerfect Income Portfolio.aEUR





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.