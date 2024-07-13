These Are Trump’s Biggest Donors So Far — How Much Have They Contributed?

Former President Donald Trump, leading in the polls for the next president of the U.S. as of July 10, 2024, has long been the GOP favorite for claiming the Oval Office. And droves of Republicans have been putting their money where the preference is, throwing down millions of dollars to support Trump in his run to reclaim his position as commander-in-chief.

Read Next: Should Trump Eliminate Income Taxes? Here’s What Tax Experts Say

Check Out: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Since Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts in May, financial contributions to back him have poured in, according to his campaign, which said it received $34 million in the hours immediately following his conviction.

Though some, including Republicans, insist that Trump is not the right choice for president, particularly in light of his felonies, donations to the Trump campaign are flooding in. Here’s a look at the nine biggest donors — all of whom have tossed in at least $5 million — to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024, according to OpenSecrets.

Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $5,000,000

The Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation has been around for nearly 40 years. The foundation and its founders, Laura and Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, support cancer research, the exoneration of wrongly convicted criminals and first-responder organizations, among other groups. According to the foundation’s site, it has donated more than $78,000,000 to various causes and missions.

Learn More: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election

CrownQuest Operating

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $5,000,936

Based in Midland, Texas, but operating in several areas of the continental U.S., CrownQuest is an active driller looking to expand its leasehold in the Permian Basin.

Energy Transfer LP

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $5,007,719

Energy Transfer is a midstream energy company in North America with more than 125,000 miles of pipelines and associated energy infrastructure in 44 states, dedicated to transporting oil and gas products.

Hendricks Holding Co

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $5,013,650

A private holding company, Hendricks Holding Company, Inc. (HHC) invests in and oversees a variety of companies — many of which are in the manufacturing and transportation space.

McMahon Ventures

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $5,250,000

According to Bloomberg, McMahon Ventures, LLC provides management consulting services. Little other information about this organization is available.

America First

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $6,007,770

There are a few organizations that have some variation of the words “America First” in their title; it is unclear which of them is so generously backing Trump, but OpenSecrets marks America First Action and America First Policies among its affiliates.

Bigelow Aerospace

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $9,182,000

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Bigelow Aerospace is a general contracting, research and development company that focuses on “achieving economic breakthroughs in the costs associated with the design, development and construction of habitable space structures for private enterprise and government use,” according to the company’s website.

Uline Inc

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $10,009,176

For over 40 years, Uline, a family-owned business, has been a leading distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials to businesses throughout North America.

Timothy Mellon

Amount contributed to the Trump campaign as of June 21, 2024: $75,000,000

Trump’s biggest donor by far is Timothy Mellon, an extremely wealthy investor and known political donor who has helped fund Donald Trump’s Super PAC, while also giving millions for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the third-party candidate, in his 2024 bid to claim the Oval Office.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are Trump’s Biggest Donors So Far — How Much Have They Contributed?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.