These are the Top 10 U.S. Markets for People Under 35

To determine the top U.S. markets for people under 35, Evernest conducted a study that took into account the homeownership rate for people under 35, the average young adult income in each state, house prices, and the number of houses that had a mortgage. The study findings rank each state by the final score, which gives priority to young people’s homeownership.

One interesting trend is that six of the top 10 states are non-coastal states. Commenting on the study, Evernest’s VP of Marketing, Spencer Sutton, said that this trend towards inland states as hubs for millennial and Gen Z homeownership “signals a significant demographic shift. With over half of Minnesotans under 35 achieving homeownership — nearly double the rate in high-cost coastal markets — we’re witnessing young Americans prioritize financial stability and space over traditional urban amenities.”

Here are the top 10 U.S. markets for people under the age of 35.

Minnesota

Minnesota tops the list and is one of three Midwest states that made the list. The homeownership rate of people under 35 in Minnesota is 50.8%. This rate of homeownership can be attributed, in part, to the high salaries in the state — $94,8000 on average for young adults aged 25 to 44.

Michigan

Minnesota is followed by another Midwest state — Michigan. Here, the homeownership rate among millennials and Gen Z is 49.3%, just under half. A relatively high average salary of $75,900 per year contributes to the state’s ranking, but the relatively low average home price of $236,600 is likely also a contributing factor.

Alabama

The first coastal state and the first of six southern states on the list, Alabama, has a homeownership rate of 49.1% among people under 35, though only a small portion of the state has access to the coast. The average house sale price is just over $222,500.

Indiana

The third Midwest state on the list, Indiana’s a homeownership rate among people under 35 is 47%. Indiana’s average young adult income is $76,700, comparable to Michigan.

Utah

Utah has the highest average house sale price in the top 10 at nearly $509,000, but it also has the highest average young adult income at $95,200. These high incomes allow for a homeownership rate of 46.1% among people under 35. Utah is the only state in the Mountain region to make the top 10.

West Virginia

With an average sale price of $158,200, the state sees West Virginians under 35 owning homes at a rate of 49.9%. Salaries among young people are $64,700, just above the salary in Mississippi.

Delaware

Salaries that reach $90,100 contribute to the homeownership rate of 46.5% in Delaware, another coastal state that made the list. Average home prices fall at $375,000, which is towards the higher end in the top 10 states.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s homeownership rate for people under 35 is 48%. Average young adult income is just over $72,000, and the average house sale price is $292,000.

Mississippi

Mississippi’s average house sale price is nearly as low as West Virginia’s, falling at $174,000. Average young adult incomes are the lowest among the top 10 states on the list at $158,000, but that still allows 49.2% of people under 35 to own their own home.

Kentucky

Rounding out the top 10 U.S. markets for homeownership among people under 35 is Kentucky. The state’s relatively low average home sale price of $201,000 is a contributing factor, along with a mid-range salary of $69,000.

