These Are the Top 10 Cities to Retire In -- One Might Surprise You

Key Points

Warm-weather locations dominate the best retirement cities list.

One cold-weather location may surprise you.

The results are in for the latest U.S. News rankings for the best retirement cities in the United States. For the most part, the list isn't too surprising. Warm-weather locales like Florida and North Carolina dominate the list. But there's one city most retirees wouldn't expect to be on this list. Yet this city is ranked third overall -- an incredible placing for this northeastern metro area.

You won't believe this city is the third-best retirement location

Here are the top 10 cities to retire in, as ranked by U.S. News:

Naples, Florida Virginia Beach, Virginia New York City, New York Sarasota, Florida Boise, Idaho Raleigh, North Carolina Jacksonville, Florida Huntsville, Alabama Charlotte, North Carolina Fort Wayne, Indiana

For the most part, this list isn't surprising. Cities in Florida -- Naples, Sarasota, and Jacksonville -- are known for their friendly weather and tax friendly climates. Other southern cities including Virginia Beach, Raleigh, and Huntsville enjoy similar benefits. Fort Wayne in Indiana, meanwhile, is known for its low living costs. The national average home price this year is around $370,489 -- more than twice Fort Wayne's average of $183,829! Boise, Idaho is more expensive, but possibly not so for the deluge of Californian retirees flooding the area.

Most surprising on this list is New York City. New York City is more expensive than any other top 10 city on this list, with higher commute times and a higher unemployment rate. But when it comes to entertainment, New York City is arguably second to none. According to U.S. News, retirees are increasingly looking for "a destination that will not only stretch their dollar, but is also a place for enjoyment." So while the city is expensive, its local "happiness" score helped propel it near the top of the list.

