These Are Today’s Average HELOC Rates: May 10, 2023—HELOC Rates Don’t Move

The average rate on a 20-year HELOC, or home equity line of credit, is 8.15%, , according to Bankrate.com. Meanwhile, the rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as last week.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 6.99%, the same as it was last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $146 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 8.15%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 6.79%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $170 per month.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 7.67%, while the 52-week low is 4.74%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 9.35% and the 52-week low is 6.79%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s always a good idea to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who has your first mortgage, if you have one. But you should get some other quotes, as well.

Look for lenders who offer prequalification online, and complete that process with a few lenders. That will give you a sense of their terms and rates, as well as their fees.

HELOC rates are based on the prime rate, which is what banks and other lenders charge creditworthy borrowers. The prime rate is based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is HELOC interest tax deductible?

Yes, if you use the proceeds for home improvements, you may be able to deduct the cost of interest if you itemize your deductions.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

As with any credit product, the credit check that lenders do will reduce your credit score temporarily. But as long as you make debt repayments on time, you can recover from that initial hit quickly.

It’s also important to note that because a HELOC is secured by your home, failing to repay it in a timely manner could put you in jeopardy of losing the home in addition to damaging your credit score.

What are some alternatives to HELOCs?

Home equity loans allow you to tap the equity in your property for cash. Loans, unlike lines of credit, are taken out for a fixed amount and repaid on a regular basis with a fixed interest rate.

You can also exchange your current mortgage for a smaller one, and pocket the difference as cash, also known as a cash-out refinance.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.