These Are Today’s Average HELOC Rates: July 6, 2022—20-Year HELOC Rates Tumble

A home equity line of credit, often referred to as a HELOC, lets homeowners convert the equity in a residential property into cash through a secured loan.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

According to Bankrate.com, the average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49% and the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.32%.

Related: Best Home Equity Loan Lenders

What Are Current HELOC Rates?

10-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, the same as it was last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.55%.

At today’s interest rate of 5.49%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $114 per month during the 10-year draw period.

It’s followed by the repayment period, when interest and principal must be paid. Home equity lines come with variable interest rates, so your rate can rise during the repayment years. A HELOC’s term is the same as its repayment period, so a 10-year home equity line gives a borrower 10 years to pay back the loan.

Typically, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period.

20-year HELOC Rates

The interest rate for a 20-year HELOC averaged 7.32% this week. That’s 7.51% last week.

At the current interest rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC will cost you $153 per month during the draw period.

How Do I Qualify for a HELOC?

HELOC qualifications may be somewhat stricter than those for initial mortgages, and each lender might have different requirements that also depend on your creditworthiness and home equity. As a basic guide, homeowners typically need: a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 43%; a minimum credit score of 620; a history of on-time mortgage payments; and at least 15% to 20% equity in the home.

In order to determine how much equity the homeowner does have in the property, lenders will require an appraisal. That serves as a trusted third-party assessment of the home’s value.

HELOC Rate Insights

HELOC rates are tied more closely to banks than are first-mortgage rates, which tend to track the performance of the bond market. The Federal Reserve, which controls the interest rates that banks charge each other, has signaled to investors that it expects to raise the fed funds rate several times in 2022 and beyond.

The current average 10-year HELOC rate is 5.49%, but within the last 52 weeks, it’s gone as low as 2.55% and as high as 5.64%. On a 20-year HELOC, which has a current average rate of 7.32%, the 52-low is 5.14% and the high is 7.51%.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a form of credit called a revolving loan. That means a borrower can draw only what’s needed against the line of credit, pay that back and then draw again, repeating that process over the life of the loan.

That differs from a home equity loan, which is a lump-sum amount that’s borrowed and paid back in regular installments. Home equity loans also carry fixed interest rates, while lines of credit are variable—and may rise during the period in which a borrower needs to make payments.

That’s especially true now since the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates several times in the coming months and years. That may make a home equity loan, or another fixed-rate product, a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What can I use a HELOC for?

Money you borrow with a HELOC can be used for all kinds of things, not just home improvements. Many homeowners use the proceeds for other big purchases, education costs and more. It’s important to remember that the funds borrowed with a HELOC are subject to variable interest rates, which could rise over time. That may mean other, more fixed-rate forms of financing for things like education are a better bet.

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Home equity is calculated by taking the appraised value of your home minus anything you owe a lender, like a mortgage banker.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.