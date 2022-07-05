These Are Today’s Average HELOC Rates: July 5, 2022—Rates On 20-Year HELOCs Tumble

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is a revolving loan that allows homeowners to use the equity in their home as collateral.

HELOCs are loans that allow you to borrow against your home’s equity—the current market value of your home minus your remaining mortgage balance. When you get a HELOC, you can take the money available in installments as you need it, and pay interest only on what you’re using.

The average rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.32%.

Current HELOC Rates

10-year HELOC Rates

This week, the average interest rate on a 10-year HELOC is 5.49%, the same as it was last week.

At today’s interest rate of 5.49%, during the draw period, a $25,000 10-year HELOC would cost approximately $114 per month during the 10-year draw period.

HELOCs have a set draw period, often 10 years, followed by a repayment period that can be equal or different than the draw period. During the repayment period, the interest rate may change. That’s different than with home equity loans, where amounts are disbursed all at once, but carry a fixed interest rate for the life of the loan.

Generally, a borrower pays only interest during the draw period, but they can also repay their principal during that time if they wish.

20-year HELOC Rates

The average interest rate on a 20-year HELOC is 7.32%, down a bit from 7.51% last week. This week’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

At this rate, a $25,000 20-year HELOC would cost a borrower approximately $153 per month.

HELOCs vs. Home Equity Loans

HELOCs are a type of credit product called revolving credit, which refers to the way they allow borrowers to draw some money, pay it back and then draw more, as needed. That process can be repeated over the term of the line of credit, which is often 10 years.

In exchange for that flexibility, however, borrowers give up the certainty of a fixed interest rate. HELOC rates track the interest rates influenced by the Federal Reserve, which has recently started a multiyear rate-rising process.

That may make HELOCs less attractive than other products, such as home equity loans, which have fixed interest rates. In exchange for the certainty of the interest rate, home equity loans borrowers take out a set amount of money all at once and pay it back in regular installments.

How to Find the Best HELOC Rate

It’s most common to start your search for the best HELOC rate with the lender who holds your first mortgage since they know your home and credit profile already.

You can also look online for rates to compare lenders with your current mortgage lender prior to fully applying for a HELOC. You may want to complete online prequalification with a few lenders, which can give you a sense of the terms and rates they’re offering, as well as the fees they’ll charge.

Lenders set their HELOC rates based on something called the prime rate, which is what banks and other financial institutions use for creditworthy borrowers taking out loans and lines of credit. The prime rate is in turn based on the federal funds rate, which is set by the Federal Reserve.

HELOC Rate Insights

With the Federal Reserve raising its fed funds rate, borrowers may see HELOC rates move higher this year. Typically, HELOC rates move in step with rate increases by the Fed.

Currently, the 52-week high on a 10-year HELOC is 5.64%, while the 52-week low is 2.55%. The 52-week high on a 20-year HELOC is 7.51% and the 52-week low is 5.14%.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How do I know how much home equity I have?

Your home equity is the value of the property, less anything you may owe to someone else, such as a mortgage lender. The value is determined by an appraisal.

How much money can I borrow with a HELOC?

Most lenders will let you borrow up to 80% or 85% of the equity in your home. The value of your home is determined by an appraisal.

Will taking out a HELOC impact my credit score?

Yes, you’ll likely see a small dent in your credit score after you apply for a HELOC because lenders perform a credit check to see if you’re a creditworthy borrower. But as long as you make repayments on time, your score should recover quickly.

Just keep in mind that HELOCs are secured by your property, which means that a failure to make timely repayments could put you at risk of losing your home.

