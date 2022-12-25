These Are the Worst Trader Joe's Items, According to Reddit

Trader Joe's has many beloved products that are well worth putting on your credit card. In fact, Trader Joe's fan favorites like the store's Unexpected Cheddar cheese and Everything But the Bagel Seasoning Blend have won over customers across the country and can be found in cupboards nationwide.

But while Trader Joe's is known for its tasty delights and affordable prices, not every product in the store lives up to the hype. In fact, many Redditor's agree that there are some TJ's products that are downright disasters.

So, what are the worst Trader Joe's products that you may want to skip? Check out this list of four duds to find out what products to steer clear of.

1. Trader Joe's Beef Pho Soup

Trader Joe's frozen Beef Pho Soup had a lot of complaints with no defenders. Reddit users described this meal as "one of the most disgusting things I ever ate," and as "literally the worst pho I've ever eaten." One user even tried to enhance the flavoring with additional seasonings to no avail.

Unfortunately, since the item tastes like "unsalted gross beef juice," it's unlikely to deserve a place in your freezer or on your table.

2. Ranch dressing

A good ranch dressing is a versatile delight that can be used to create a delicious healthy salad or enhance some homemade chicken wings. Unfortunately, you aren't going to find one at Trader Joe's -- at least according to Reddit users.

One poster said "the entire family refused to eat it, two kids and the husband, saying it was the worst ranch they ever had," and others chimed in to express their surprise that it wasn't at the top of the list of the most disliked Trader Joe's items.

The overly sweet flavor is one of the biggest complaints, and the taste was described as so bad the entire bottle had to be tossed in the trash after one try.

3. Queso Cheese Dip

Trader Joe's had another flop in an additional popular dip -- the store's Queso Cheese. The addition of apple cider vinegar as a product ingredient perhaps helps explain why multiple users indicated they had to throw out the cheese immediately.

The good news, however, is that you may not have to look to a different store to get your queso fix. That's because, as other Reddit posters said, the "vegan queso is bomb." So as long as you don't need dairy in your cheese dip, you may be better off giving that product a try.

4. Mayonnaise

In keeping with a trend, there's evidence suggesting Trader Joe's just isn't great at sauces and condiments. That's because the store's mayo drew tons of complaints from Reddit posters, several of whom also indicated that their jar ended up in the trash.

One user described the taste as "completely rancid" and another said the taste was "so weird." Unlike some of the other products on this list, though, there were a few fans disagreeing with the long list of mayo-haters. In fact, one poster said the "mayo with the yellow label" is their "favorite mayo by far."

The good news is, while these four items may not be popular, there are many other Trader Joe's products worth trying. Consider adding some of these Trader Joe's holiday favorites to your shopping list instead if you really want to see where the store shines.

