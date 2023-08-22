These Are the ONLY 7 AI Stocks to Consider in August 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Navigating the vast ocean of investment opportunities, the quest for the best AI stocks is virtually on every astute investor’s radar. As we ride this technological tsunami, it’s clear that the AI renaissance has propelled a few companies to the stratosphere while others are revving up on the tarmac.

Though teeming with innovations, the bustling realm of AI is just scratching the surface at this point. Each sunrise unveils machines growing smarter, digesting truckloads of data while autonomously forging decisions, pointing to a monumental stride in our technological journey. From defense to finance and education to energy, AI’s transformative fingers effectively reshape every corner of our world. The magnitude of its impending impact makes the top AI stocks an exhilarating avenue for discerning investors to explore.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) splashy investment in ChatGPT has effectively captured the limelight, yet the unfolding story lies in how AI will revolutionize its existing and growing software suite. Tech behemoth Microsoft is no stranger to innovation, harnessing the omnipresence of Windows and Office to position itself as a top-tier player in the AI sphere for both consumers and businesses. The rising demand for Microsoft 365 apps, supercharged by AI-driven tools such as Copilot, resonates with the 70% of employees looking for AI integrations.

Although infusing AI brings its share of expenditures, the tech titan envisions lucrative returns, pricing Microsoft 365 Copilot at a monthly premium of $30 per user. This decision underscores Microsoft’s ambition to expand its AI-driven revenue. Beyond this, with its enterprise cloud services intertwined with AI solutions, MSFT is primed for long-term expansion. Thus, it definitely makes the list of best AI stocks to own.

Alphabet (GOOGL,GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) takes center stage with Google Bard, an AI model akin to ChatGPT. Bard seamlessly strengthens Google’s dominance in search and augments its massive advertising business. Moreover, despite the initial hiccups in its debut, Bard’s journey toward refinement remains palpable.

The real game-changer for Google is its unrivaled access to an ocean of data, which effectively empowers the tech behemoth to sculpt robust AI systems. Further amplifying its value, Bard’s interdependent relationship with Google Search revolutionizes the search experience, ushering in the next era of innovation in the sphere.

Furthermore, by harnessing AI, Google sharpens its ad targeting and builds on enterprise-scale possibilities in Google Cloud, positioning it as an indispensable tool for businesses looking for next-gen AI solutions. Hence, with AI-enhanced ad targeting and a coding assistant in Bard, Alphabet is not just participating but setting the pace in the AI marathon.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In the ever-evolving world of AI, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands tall, boasting a whopping 80% control of the microchip market for cutting-edge AI applications. Moreover, its dominance is further illuminated by its deep ties with industry stalwarts such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, both of which boast an insatiable appetite for Nvidia’s AI chips. However, the road ahead might not be entirely smooth.

Even though Nvidia has showcased a masterful ability to capture AI demand spikes, shadows of supply chain constraints loom large. Its Data Center segment, which accounts for the lion’s share of 60% of its sales, is likely to feel these ripples. Moreover, Nvidia gracefully danced its way to a $1 trillion market cap earlier this spring, and though it has taken a breather, a solid showing in its upcoming second-quarter earnings could prove to be a major catalyst.

Baidu (BIDU)

Dubbed the “Google of China,” Baidu’s (NASDAQ:BIDU)reputation precedes itself, with it holding the mantle as the top search engine in China’s colossal digital landscape. Yet, lurking behind its formidable facade is a reservoir of AI potential that remains overlooked. The company’s relentless march into AI has borne fruit through its cutting-edge Ernie Bot, setting new benchmarks in AI research and dynamic image generation.

Moreover, its innovative Comate tool is seamlessly integrated with Ernie Bot. In its trials, this tool executed up to 50% of code using AI, a feat that could prove revolutionary over the long run for developers. Augmenting its AI portfolio further, enhancements to the Wenxin Model, and notable investments in large-language models (LLM) echo Baidu’s commitment to staying at the forefront of AI advancements.

From igniting an AI venture fund and integrating Ernie for the next wave of startups, to securing a license for driverless ride-hailing, Baidu remains a key player driving the AI-powered future.

Palantir (PLTR)

Data analytics giant Palantir (NYSE:PLTR)is a seasoned player with nearly two decades of AI experience. But, instead of basking in past achievements, the company is forging ahead. Its latest offering, AIP, is a testament to its forward-thinking approach, enabling users to integrate LLMs into their internal ecosystems offering personalized recommendations, actions, and workflows, all tailored using proprietary data.

In terms of financials, Palantir continues to showcase robust health. For its second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings of five cents per share with a commendable revenue of $533.3 million. Commercial revenue saw a 10% spike year-over-year (YOY), while U.S. commercial figures leaped by 20%. On the government front, revenue climbed by a heartening 15% from the previous year, with international government sales soaring by 31%. These numbers are underlined by a customer base that swelled by 38% YOY.

CEO Alex Karp’s vision for the AI landscape is clear and ambitious, foreseeing the technology ushering in significant structural transformations and carving out major winners and losers. Moreover, he envisions the company as a frontrunner and the undeniable market leader, targeting nothing less than total market dominance.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Amid a burgeoning AI landscape, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shines as a true beacon, fortified by its incomparable expertise in delivering state-of-the-art cloud networking solutions. Central to AI’s appetite for data and speed, Arista crafts impeccable data center switches tailored to meet the challenges presented by AI-driven tasks. With a client portfolio boasting top-tier tech players, Arista’s significance in the sprawling AI web is indisputable.

Though, at present, AI contributes a modest chunk to Arista’s burgeoning revenue, its long-term outlook reveals a different tale. This powerhouse’s remarkable profitability position in an otherwise tumultuous market distinguishes it. Factor in the anticipated boost in 2023’s gross margins and a projected decline in component pricing, the firm is poised to deliver big. As companies across the globe scramble to tap into the limitless potential of AI, Arista Networks emerges as a leading partner, furnishing the vital infrastructure backbone to facilitate AI-driven operations – and, securing a spot on my best AI stocks list.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) is a frontrunner in the realm of voice and audio recognition. Whether it’s smart homes or high-tech cars, its cutting-edge AI technology has effectively caught the eye of sector giants. Case in point, its orchestrated lucrative deals with the likes of Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Vizio, and others.

Further sweetening the pot, the firm is growing at a stellar pace. It delivered a 42% jump in sales YOY to $8.8 million in its second quarter, breezing past the forecasted $8.1 million mark. Profitability remains a concern, but it expects to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of this year.

The stock has taken a dive of late, though, from about $5.25 to $2.20. However, TipRank’s analysts predict a 113% upside from current price levels. As far as AI stocks to own go, SOUN is definitely a contender.

