These Are the ONLY 3 Cryptos to Consider at the End of August 2023

It has certainly been a very busy year for the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is in a non-stop up and down, Ethereum (ETH-USD) is doing the same. Even when looking for cryptos to buy now, most of the altcoins seem to be in a slight winter. Between lawsuits to the main exchanges, problems and ETF approvals by the SEC, among other things, have generated turbulence that makes us think that it is not a good time to be invested in crypto. But here are three cryptos to buy now, it is worth taking a look at these projects.

Cosmos (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM-USD) is a blockchain platform that addresses interoperability between different blockchains and the creation of decentralized applications and financial services. Its modular architecture and networks of independent but connected zones enable secure collaboration between diverse blockchains, overcoming scalability and fragmentation issues.

A distinguishing feature of Cosmos is its focus on scalability, achieved through the Tendermint protocol for rapid consensus and the ability to host multiple zones with their rules on a single platform. Ledger Live, an asset management platform, is becoming the first hardware wallet to provide users with the ability to send, receive and bet on Cosmos’ native token, ATOM, along with other Cosmos-based projects.

In recent news, the Cosmos Neutron smart contract platform has secured $10 million in funding to drive its technology and narrative expansion. This will enable significant advancements to the platform and its smart contract ecosystem.

Mina (MINA)

Mina (MINA-USD) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain protocol focused on scalability and privacy.

Its uniqueness lies in the use of zk-SNARKs, a technology that allows Mina to verify transactions and data without revealing sensitive details. This makes the blockchain more lightweight and efficient. Mina has launched a multi-year roadmap that introduces a zk layer to improve scalability, seeking to increase network throughput and processing.

In a broader context, the crypto ecosystem has witnessed the emergence of zero-knowledge solutions, with Polygon (MATIC-USD) and zkSync playing a significant role. Polygon has explored zkEVM, but its market share has remained below 2%. Meanwhile, zkSync leads with nearly 60% of activity in zero-knowledge solutions, driven in part by the excitement generated by its token distribution.

Both MATIC and MINA have announced updates and roadmaps to address scalability and decentralization through zero-knowledge solutions. In addition, Ethereum’s impending update has spurred discussions about scalability and zero-knowledge solutions across the blockchain ecosystem.

Worldcoin (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD-USD) is an innovative project that aims to create a global identity and financial network accessible to all. That’s the essence of their mission, centered on “World ID,” a unique digital identity network that employs smart privacy techniques.

This ID is your key to access the Worldcoin universe. To make sure you are human and unique, you head to special verification points called Orbs. These Orbs, run by local companies, use advanced sensors to confirm your identity without compromising your privacy. Having a verified World ID comes with interesting advantages. You are eligible to receive periodic grants of WLD tokens. The WLD token is not just a digital currency, it is also a utility token with governing power. This means you have a say in the evolution of the protocol.

In a world of rapidly advancing AI and technology, safeguarding identities online has never been more crucial. The project’s determination to provide privacy-preserving proof of identity is commendable. With a growing number of orbs and an expanding community, they have earned their spot on the ever changing list of cryptos to buy now.

