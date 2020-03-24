These Are The European Stocks to Consider As Markets Near Peak Uncertainty

The best-performing sectors posting a trough in connection with a major crisis or correction have been materials and financials and those areas, alongside the cyclical space, may initially rally hard, says Morgan Stanley.

The time is getting close when all the stimulus being pumped into economies and markets will start to cut the dislocations and volatility for investors, which means some European stocks are ready for a look, says Morgan Stanley.

Valuations are low, investors have cut back on riskier assets and we may be “nearing peak uncertainty” over the global policy response to the novel coronavirus. There is no better time for those with a longer-term view to shop for “good companies at a better price.”

That’s the latest advice from Morgan Stanley’s European equity strategy team. It comes as the Stoxx Europe 600 — despite Tuesday’s bounce — remains down around 30% year-to-date amid deep concerns about economic fallout from the virus.

The newsflow around the deadly illness will likely get worse before it gets better, says a team of strategists led by Graham Secker. But for markets, the time is getting close when all the stimulus being pumped into economies and markets will start to cut the dislocations and volatility for investors, he says.

And that will make the longer-term, risk-reward profile more attractive, says Morgan Stanley.

As for where to look, the best-performing sectors posting a trough in connection with a major crisis or correction have been materials and financials. Those areas, alongside the cyclical space, may initially rally hard, they say.

Valuations are more attractive now across the entire board, with the median stock in Europe down 33% over the last month and one measure of valuing how expensive they are, price-to-book-value, is closer to a 30- year low, outside of 2008.

As for those “fallen angels” — the 14 stocks they believe investors should be looking to buy at current price levels — they have fallen at least 15% in absolute terms over the last month though had previously outperformed the market over the prior 23 months.

Those stocks are: Alstom, Kingspan, BHP , Neste , Cellnex , 145 Partners Group , ENEL , Schneider, Eiffage, Segro, Ericsson , Vivendi , EssilorLuxottica and Yara.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.