These Are the 4 Best Money Moves for January 2024

Ring out the old, ring in the new — we’ve officially stepped into 2024 and it’s time to commence the post-holiday recovery for both your personal and financial well-being.

The New Year is a clean slate, giving you an opportunity to set positive money intentions for the coming months. We know it can be daunting to get started, so we have a few pointers to push you in the right direction.

This January, make it a resolution to adjust your budget and check in with your retirement savings ahead of significant changes coming in 2024. It’s also the perfect time to work out a repayment strategy for any debt you’re carrying from last year. Here’s your January game plan:

1. Update your budget

If you want to achieve or sustain financial stability this year, it’s crucial to understand where you’re money is going.

Start by looking at your 2023 financial history to get a grasp of your cash inflow and outflow. Tally up all your required monthly expenses, and look at where the rest of your money was spent each month. Be sure to incorporate any debt you have from sources like student loans or credit cards (more on that in a minute) into your review, as well as any new expenses or major (i.e. expensive) life events you plan to have in the new year.

Try to account for costs that are likely to change in the new year: Even though inflation is finally ticking down, some essentials, like insurance, will probably get more expensive in 2024 for many consumers. Data from the insurance advisory and brokerage firm Mercer and Willis Towers Watson shows that employer-sponsored health insurance plans may rise by more than 6%. Homeowners insurance premiums are expected to continuing rising after spiking 21% last year due to increases in severe weather, according to insurance marketplace Policygenius. Auto insurance also rose thanks to severe weather and labor costs, a trend the nonprofit Insurance Information Institute predicts will continue into this year.

And while your basket of groceries may finally be getting a little cheaper, you probably won’t find any savings at your favorite restaurants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) expects eating out will increase between 3.2% to upwards of 6.6%, so you may want to reduce your Friday night sushi ritual to once or twice a month.

You can do this the old-fashioned way by looking at your financial statements from the past year. But free budgeting technology can take a lot of the guesswork out of tracking your spending and make it less time-consuming. Most bank accounts even come with built-in budgeting features that break down your spending by category so you know how much is actually going toward nonessentials like takeout and streaming subscriptions.

2. Check in with your retirement savings

When the new year rolls around, it’s always wise to review how much you’re contributing to your retirement plans and increase your savings rate if you can. But this year it’s even more important to check in due to several key provisions of a landmark retirement law taking effect.

The SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 makes a few big changes to employer-sponsored plans intended to bolster Americans’ retirement savings going forward. Check to see if your employer is adding the new student loan match, which will allow you to turn your student loan payments into retirement savings. While employers aren’t required to participate, companies now have the option to count employees’ student loan payments toward the company match for a 401(k), 403(b) or SIMPLE IRA contribution.

There are also new rules that will allow certain part-time employees to access retirement benefits. And if you experience an emergency and need to access your retirement funds, you can now make penalty-free withdrawals from your accounts of up to $1,000 once per year.

3. Pay off holiday credit card debt

About 25% of Americans got themselves into credit card debt during the holidays in 2022 — and as of November, more than a third of them said they still hadn’t paid off their balance, according to a survey from coupon tracking site CouponFollow.

While it’s too soon to have data about debt incurred during the 2023 holiday season, it’s a safe bet that many of us are dragging a credit card balance into the new year. If that’s you, make it a goal to pay it off as quickly as possible. The average credit card interest rate is still at a historic high of more than 21%, putting borrowers at greater risk of accumulating interest and damaging their credit.

Prioritize paying the card with the highest-interest debt first to avoid growing your balance. And if you know you won’t be able to pay your debt in full before it’s due, you may want to consider transferring your balance to a card with low or 0% APR.

4. Watch out for your tax documents

Tax season is just around the corner, so keep an eye out for the paperwork that should be coming to your inbox soon. At the start of every year, your employer is supposed to send you important tax documents before Jan. 31, namely the wage and tax statement known as Form W-2.

Depending on your individual circumstances, you may also receive Form 1099-G, a document that contains information about any unemployment compensation you received for tax year 2023. Other necessary tax documents include Form 1098-T, which is a tuition statement, and Form 1098 if you have a mortgage. If you earned interest on your savings accounts or investments, you’ll also receive a 1099-INT from your financial institution.

You’ll need to track down your paperwork if you don’t receive it — contact your employer, or whoever is responsible for providing your document, to request it.

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

Sign Up

More from Money:

Here’s How Far Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2024

These 22 States Are Hiking Their Minimum Wage on New Year’s Day

Here’s When the Fed Will Cut Interest Rates, According to Experts

© Copyright 2024 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.