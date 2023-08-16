News & Insights

These Are the 20 Most Underpriced Housing Markets in the U.S.

Since investing in real estate is considered a path to wealth, one of the things prospective homebuyers look for when shopping for properties is a community where homes will appreciate in value. Before choosing a place to live, homebuyers often will work with their real estate agent to find out the average home value in the area or do their own internet sleuthing.

After all, new homeowners want to move in knowing that equity is growing and confident they've made an incredible purchase.

But what are the best cities to buy a home to achieve financial growth in the investment? GOBankingRates did the research for you, analyzing data from Zillow using the Zillow Median List Prices and the Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. The 2023 average home value was subtracted from each city's median list price. GOBankingRates then ranked the top 20 cities in terms of the largest difference between the value and list price. Those looking to find a new home might want to look in one of these 20 cities for a potential great investment.

Cape Coral, Florida.

Cape Coral, Florida

  • 2023 median list price: $169,989
  • 2023 average home value: $419,840
  • Difference between list price and home value: $249,851

Welcome-Wisconsin-iStock-176888085

Eau Claire, Wisconsin

  • 2023 median list price: $178,089
  • 2023 average home value: $288,964
  • Difference between list price and home value: $110,875

Waikiki, Hawaii, USA - January 5, 2014: People jogging, cycling and walking along Waikiki Beach.

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

  • 2023 median list price: $984,436
  • 2023 average home value: $1,057,256
  • Difference between list price and home value: $72,819
Drone View.

Punta Gorda, Florida

  • 2023 median list price: $318,481
  • 2023 average home value: $378,501
  • Difference between list price and home value: $60,020
Golden Gate bridge with fog over San Francisco and Sutro Tower over the clouds, California.

San Francisco, California

  • 2023 median list price: $1,136,056
  • 2023 average home value: $1,189,841
  • Difference between list price and home value: $53,785

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • 2023 median list price: $286,044
  • 2023 average home value: $334,836
  • Difference between list price and home value: $48,791
Panoramic view of town square in Dallas, Georgia, after sunset.

Macon, Georgia

  • 2023 median list price: $123,167
  • 2023 average home value: $171,606
  • Difference between list price and home value: $48,439
Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • 2023 median list price: $177,746
  • 2023 average home value: $225,839
  • Difference between list price and home value: $48,093

Colorful row houses along a sunny residential street.

Baltimore, Maryland

  • 2023 median list price: $328,544
  • 2023 average home value: $374,024
  • Difference between list price and home value: $45,480
Mid-air aerial view of sunset over Philadelphia's skyline and Race Street pier at the bottom.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

  • 2023 median list price: $302,803
  • 2023 average home value: $344,873
  • Difference between list price and home value: $42,071
Desert Wildflowers along the Colorado River near Lake Havasu City.

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

  • 2023 median list price: $320,231
  • 2023 average home value: $361,620
  • Difference between list price and home value: $41,389

Urban Skyline, City, Cityscape, Rochester - New York State, New York State.

Rochester, New York

  • 2023 median list price: $191,600
  • 2023 average home value: $230,830
  • Difference between list price and home value: $39,230
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

Asheville, North Carolina

  • 2023 median list price: $380,239
  • 2023 average home value: $415,625
  • Difference between list price and home value: $35,386
Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

Buffalo, New York

  • 2023 median list price: $213,783
  • 2023 average home value: $247,822
  • Difference between list price and home value: $34,039

Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

Racine, Wisconsin

  • 2023 median list price: $228,853
  • 2023 average home value: $262,844
  • Difference between list price and home value: $33,991
Image of the St.

St. Louis, Missouri

  • 2023 median list price: $210,528
  • 2023 average home value: $243,391
  • Difference between list price and home value: $32,864
DCIM

Muskegon, Michigan

  • 2023 median list price: $180,644
  • 2023 average home value: $211,526
  • Difference between list price and home value: $30,882

Detroit city skyline along the Detroit River at dusk.

Detroit, Michigan

  • 2023 median list price: $211,200
  • 2023 average home value: $241,852
  • Difference between list price and home value: $30,652
Downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania with the Cathedral of Saint Patrick.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • 2023 median list price: $236,172
  • 2023 average home value: $266,254
  • Difference between list price and home value: $30,082
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

Akron, Ohio

  • 2023 median list price: $177,300
  • 2023 average home value: $205,482
  • Difference between list price and home value: $28,182

Whether you're looking for a new home to live in for the next several years or an investment property to bring in some extra income, these cities are a great place to start.

To find the Metro areas with the most underpriced homes, GOBankingRates analyzed data from Zillow using the Zillow Median List Prices and the Zillow Home Value Index for Single Family Homes. GOBankingRates found (1) the 2023 average median listing price and (2) the 2023 average home values. Then, GOBankingRates calculated the difference, sorted by the largest differences, and kept the top results. All data is up-to-date as of August 8, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

