These Are the 10 Slowest Selling New Cars on the Market

November 17, 2023 — 03:01 pm EST

Certain new vehicles, like the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and the Land Rover Range Rover, are only on the market for roughly 10 days or less before they’re sold to buyers. Other new cars take a considerably longer amount of time attracting buyer interest.

An August 2023 report from iSeeCars revealed the 20 slowest-selling new cars. Typically, the industry target is 60 days to sell and the new cars on this list exceed that average. Some new cars have even been on the market for nearly 120 days or more.

In descending order from 10 to number one, here are the 10 slowest selling new cars.

The 2019 INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics.

10. Infiniti QX80

  • Average days on the market: 87.2
  • Average price: $82,847

Brussels, Belgium - January 14, 2014: Nissan Murano crossover suv car on display during the 2014 Brussels motor show.

9. Nissan Murano

  • Average days on the market: 88.7
  • Average price: $45,130

2019 Ford Edge ST 4.

8. Ford Edge

  • Average days on the market: 93.6
  • Average price: $42,746
Nissan Leaf display. Nissan is part of the Renault Nissan Alliance. stock photo

7. Nissan LEAF

  • Average days on the market: 95.2
  • Average price: $32,770

The all-new 2020 Lincoln Aviator features an audio system worthy of its show-stopping looks – one that allows clients to relax, unwind, and truly immerse themselves in a sanctuary of sound.

6. Lincoln Aviator

  • Average days on the market: 105.1
  • Average price: $69,283
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

5. Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • Average days on the market: 107.3
  • Average price: $34,543

2020 Ford Mustang.

4. Ford Mustang

  • Average days on the market: 108.6
  • Average price: $56,670
2019 Buick Envision.

3. Buick Envision

  • Average days on the market: 117.0
  • Average price: $39,917

Land_Rover_Discovery_iStock-1177906209

2. Land Rover Discovery Sport

  • Average days on the market: 119.4
  • Average price: $53,422
2020 Jeep® Cherokee Trailhawk.

1. Jeep Cherokee

  • Average days on the market: 128.7
  • Average price: $39,238

GOBankingRates
