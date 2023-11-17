These Are the 10 Slowest Selling New Cars on the Market

Certain new vehicles, like the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid and the Land Rover Range Rover, are only on the market for roughly 10 days or less before they’re sold to buyers. Other new cars take a considerably longer amount of time attracting buyer interest.

An August 2023 report from iSeeCars revealed the 20 slowest-selling new cars. Typically, the industry target is 60 days to sell and the new cars on this list exceed that average. Some new cars have even been on the market for nearly 120 days or more.

In descending order from 10 to number one, here are the 10 slowest selling new cars.

10. Infiniti QX80

Average days on the market: 87.2

Average price: $82,847

9. Nissan Murano

Average days on the market: 88.7

Average price: $45,130

8. Ford Edge

Average days on the market: 93.6

Average price: $42,746

7. Nissan LEAF

Average days on the market: 95.2

Average price: $32,770

6. Lincoln Aviator

Average days on the market: 105.1

Average price: $69,283

5. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Average days on the market: 107.3

Average price: $34,543

4. Ford Mustang

Average days on the market: 108.6

Average price: $56,670

3. Buick Envision

Average days on the market: 117.0

Average price: $39,917

2. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Average days on the market: 119.4

Average price: $53,422

1. Jeep Cherokee

Average days on the market: 128.7

Average price: $39,238

