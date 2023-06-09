News & Insights

Personal Finance

These Are the 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Gen X Investors in 2023

June 09, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Despite bank failures and economic uncertainty, Gen X investors seem to be holding steady with their investment preferences, based on the findings of the Q1 2023 Apex Next Investor Outlook report.

"Gen X didn't show any significant divestment across Apex's ranked symbols through Q1 of 2023 -- 79% of Gen X positions continued to be held throughout Q4 2022, so it's no surprise they continued to hold on through the uncertainties of Q1," said Connor Coughlin, chief commercial officer of fintech at Apex Fintech Solutions.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

One perhaps surprising trend is that this generation has become increasingly interested in cutting-edge digital companies.

"Gen X also showed interest in digital companies, moving [Coinbase Global Inc.] (COIN) and [MercadoLibre Inc.] (MELI) up the overall stock rankings," Coughlin said.

However, when it comes to the stocks that are most popular among Gen X, many are tried and true retail and tech stocks. Here's a look at the 10 stocks that have the biggest share of Gen X investors, according to the Apex report.

Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.

10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

  • Stock price: $119.67

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn
How To Buy ChatGPT Stock: Your 2023 Guide to AI Investing

Kitchener-Waterloo, On, Canada - October 17, 2020: Google office building in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario on October 17, 2020.

9. Alphabet Inc. Class C (GOOG)

  • Stock price: $122.56

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned About the Safety of Your Money in Your Bank Accounts?

Lafayette, IN - Circa July 2016: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sign.

8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB)

  • Stock price: $335.26
Bangkok, Thailand - October 29, 2021: Meta logo is shown on a device screen.

7. Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

  • Stock price: $262.80
Google sign at escalator

6. Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL)

  • Stock price: $121.89
Mountain View, USA - March 4, 2015: Microsoft sign at the entrance of their Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California.

5. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

  • Stock price: $324.92

Options: 3 Ways to Invest That Don't Involve the Stock Market

NVIDIA

4. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

  • Stock price: $380.60
Amazon (AMZN)

3. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

  • Stock price: $124.71
New York, United States - May 19, 2016: Glass building of the Apple Store with huge Apple Logo at 5th Avenue near Central Park.

2. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

  • Stock price: $178.57
Fremont California, USA - September 24, 2021: The Tesla automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont Clocking in at over 5.

1. Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

  • Stock price: $228.99

More From GOBankingRates

Data is sourced from Apex Fintech Solutions. Stock prices are accurate as of June 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Gen X Investors in 2023

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.