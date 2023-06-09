News & Insights

These Are the 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Boomer Investors in 2023

June 09, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Boomer investors prefer to stick to tried and true companies that they're familiar with and know to be stable, according to the findings of the Q1 2023 Apex Next Investor Outlook report.

"While boomers are also pro-tech, unlike the other generational cohorts, only boomers held Exxon (XOM) within their top 12 holdings," said Connor Coughlin, chief commercial officer of fintech at Apex Fintech Solutions. "Boomers' top holdings skewed more towards stability -- JP Morgan (JPM) was ranked as No. 13 compared to No. 27 for Gen Z."

Here's a look at the 10 stocks that have the biggest share of boomer investors, according to the Apex report.

Bangkok, Thailand - October 29, 2021: Meta logo is shown on a device screen.

10. Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

  • Stock price: $262.80

Google sign at escalator

9. Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL)

  • Stock price: $121.89

Vail, USA - September 10,2015: A Berkshire Hathaway real estate sign in Vail, Colorado.

8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB)

  • Stock price: $335.26
Thornhill, Ontario, Canada - May 21, 2018: Sign and office building of AMD in Thornhill, Ontario.

7. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

  • Stock price: $119.67
Netflix

6. Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

  • Stock price: $404.49

NVIDIA

5. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

  • Stock price: $380.60
Amazon

4. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

  • Stock price: $124.71
Mountain View, USA - March 4, 2015: Microsoft sign at the entrance of their Silicon Valley campus in Mountain View, California.

3. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

  • Stock price: $324.92

Fremont California, USA - September 24, 2021: The Tesla automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont Clocking in at over 5.

2. Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

  • Stock price: $324.92
New York, United States - May 19, 2016: Glass building of the Apple Store with huge Apple Logo at 5th Avenue near Central Park.

1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

  • Stock price: $178.57

More From GOBankingRates

Data is sourced from Apex Fintech Solutions. Stock prices are accurate as of June 8, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Most Popular Stocks Among Boomer Investors in 2023

