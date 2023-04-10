These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.

Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.

Here's a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Average listing price: $420,932

$420,932 Expected home value: $296,827

$296,827 Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%

9. Tampa, Florida

Average listing price: $361,065

$361,065 Expected home value: $252,643

$252,643 Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%

8. Deltona, Florida

Average listing price: $334,978

$334,978 Expected home value: $233,050

$233,050 Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%

7. Detroit

Average listing price: $226,101

$226,101 Expected home value: $157,046

$157,046 Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%

6. Palm Bay, Florida

Average listing price: $345,520

$345,520 Expected home value: $238,308

$238,308 Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%

5. Lakeland, Florida

Average listing price: $303,766

$303,766 Expected home value: $209,260

$209,260 Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Average listing price: $225,958

$225,958 Expected home value: $154,575

$154,575 Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average listing price: $355,613

$355,613 Expected home value: $240,670

$240,670 Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%

2. Cape Coral, Florida

Average listing price: $375,812

$375,812 Expected home value: $251,100

$251,100 Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%

1. Atlanta

Average listing price: $357,677

$357,677 Expected home value: $236,627

$236,627 Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%

All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University's Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.

