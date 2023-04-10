These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida

Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.
Housing Market 2023: Is a Double-Digit Drop in Prices Coming?
Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.
Here's a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.
10. Nashville, Tennessee
- Average listing price: $420,932
- Expected home value: $296,827
- Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%
9. Tampa, Florida
- Average listing price: $361,065
- Expected home value: $252,643
- Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%
8. Deltona, Florida
- Average listing price: $334,978
- Expected home value: $233,050
- Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%
7. Detroit
- Average listing price: $226,101
- Expected home value: $157,046
- Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%
6. Palm Bay, Florida
- Average listing price: $345,520
- Expected home value: $238,308
- Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%
5. Lakeland, Florida
- Average listing price: $303,766
- Expected home value: $209,260
- Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%
4. Memphis, Tennessee
- Average listing price: $225,958
- Expected home value: $154,575
- Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%
3. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Average listing price: $355,613
- Expected home value: $240,670
- Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%
2. Cape Coral, Florida
- Average listing price: $375,812
- Expected home value: $251,100
- Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%
1. Atlanta
- Average listing price: $357,677
- Expected home value: $236,627
- Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%
All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University's Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the U.S. — 5 Are in Florida
